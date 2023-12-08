France's Macron receives award for advocating for local Jewish community

The Conference of European Rabbis (CER) has awarded French President Emmanuel Macron with the Rabbi Lord Jakobovits Prize of European Jewry in a ceremony at the Elysée Palace on Thursday. This prestigious honor recognized President Macron's "unwavering support for religious freedom and his efforts in combating antisemitism in France since he assumed office in 2017," according to the CER.

According to the CER statement, "This award honors President Macron's call for unity following Hamas terrorist attacks and his support for the joint call of the Presidents of the National Assembly and the Senate to march against antisemitism on November 12, which mobilized 180,000 people in France in support of their fellow Jewish citizens."

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the CER, commended President Macron during the ceremony, stating, “From fighting hatred online to keeping the memory of the Shoah alive, President Macron has stood firmly by the side of French and European Jews. We call on him to continue to commit to a thriving future for Jewish life in France and Europe. This starts by ensuring the safety of the 440,000 French Jews, who have been faced with a shocking level of antisemitism since the tragic events of October 7.”

What is the highest award available from the Conference of European Rabbis?

The Rabbi Lord Jakobovits Prize is the highest distinction awarded by the CER, established in 2011 by Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt. The prize is awarded to personalities who have shown exemplary support for European Jewry, defended their religious rights, and combatted antisemitism. Notable previous recipients include German Chancellor Angela Merkel and King Felipe VI of Spain. France's Macron wins an award for Jewish community involvement (credit: CONFERENCE OF EUROPEAN RABBIS)

The Conference of European Rabbis, originally founded in the UK in 1956 and now based in Munich, represents over 1,000 members and 800 active rabbis across Europe. "The CER works to defend the religious rights of Jews in Europe and promotes religious freedom and interfaith dialogue to counter growing radicalization in politics and society," the statement elaborated.