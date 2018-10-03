hezbollah iran

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A conflict on any of Israel’s borders is not in anyone’s interests.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"We take the threats to Israel seriously and we take a view that Israel has every right to defend itself from those threats."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Iranian drones and Hezbollah rockets are far from the only surprises Israel may face.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Education minister says Israel needs to face Iranian aggression head on: "Khamenei is willing to fight Israel until the last drop of Syrian, Lebanese and Gazan blood."
Eisenkot made the statement in a rare interview with Saudi-owned newspaper 'Elaph.'
International community calls on Hariri to return to Lebanon.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israel will wage an uncompromising campaign against Iran and Lebanon, not only Hezbollah, should a war in the north break out.
Liberman is in Moscow for International Security Conference along with Defense Ministers from 24 other countries including Saudi Arabia, Syria and Iran.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Israel will not exist 25 years from now.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The Al-Harak Al-Shababi was behind many recent attacks; Massive investigation results in multiple arrests; 'It targeted both Israel and the PA,' Israel says
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The paper describes the level of sophistication the tunnels are being built with, noting that they include underground ventilation systems which prevents moisture from damaging equipment.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Hezbollah has not confirmed reports of Israel's involvement; Israel has declined to comment.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Like Saudi Arabia, Amidror noted that Israel would also meet the threat if Iran decided to weaponize its nuclear technology.
Just days after implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement, we received a reminder that Iran and its proxies remain dangerous enemies of Israel.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Monday's incident on the northern border reflects the new reality in which Hezbollah is up to its neck in Syrian fighting.
Israeli Druse in touch with Rebels tells ‘Post’: The Syrian opposition asked for me to relay a message to the Israeli Prime Minister that Israel should give Hezbollah and Iran another hard hit.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
Cabinet meeting devoted primarily to briefings on the security situation in the North.
By HERB KEINON
US: Hezbollah ‘in blatant violation’ of UN resolutions.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
Sgt. Dor Chaim Nini, 20, just hours before being killed by Hezbollah in an ambush. wrote his girlfriend a series of love messages over Watsaap.
"We support Israel's legitimate right to self defense," said State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
By MICHAEL WILNER
“Whenever the response will come, Lebanon’s interest will be taken into account before anything,” a Hezbollah minister was quoted as saying by Kuwaiti daily "Al-Anbaa'."
A Lebanese parliamentarian with the secular-Sunni Future Movement told the Elnashra news agency that his country’s interests have been subjugated to the whims of Iran.
Jihad Mughniyeh was buried in Beirut alongside his father Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated in Damascus in 2008.
By REUTERS
One pro-Hezbollah source told the Lebanese daily A-Safir that the group “will not rush to decide what steps should be taken” in retaliation to the assassination of Jihad Mughniyeh.
Hezbollah chief says that the Shi'ite group has arms Israel isn't aware of.
Special operation, directly overseen by IDF chief Gantz, takes place in the Red Sea 1500 kilometers away from Israeli shores.
According to Abe Foxman, the former head of the Anti-Defamation League, while Obama is not anti-Semitic, some of his statements may be misconstrued in a dangerous manner.
By SAM SOKOL
Depuis 1994, d’obscures manigances politiques et d’ahurissantes inepties ont entaché les enquêtes sur l’attentat contre le centre communautaire juif
By Mati WAGNER
Today, the view in Israel is that the distinction between Hezbollah and the institutions and authorities of the Lebanese state has disappeared.
By JONATHAN SPYER
US District judge ruled against plaintiffs due to a lack of jurisdiction over funds abroad
The greatest question now remains one, ultimately, left to the Iranians: Whether a political agreement will be clinched before March 24.
Earlier in the day Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman called his Spanish counterpart to express his condolences.
Five-day exercise will simulate massive missile attack
Netanyahu said that he will also speak with the Russian president about Iran's ”unending efforts to militarily entrench itself in Syria, something that we are adamantly opposed to and act against.”
A report by Channel 10 says the meetings focus on the "day-after" Syria returns to Assad's control.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin urges German Chancellor Angela Merkel to recognize the threat posed by Hezbollah on Israel's northern border.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Former US intelligence chief David Shedd maps US President Donald Trump's strengths and flaws in intelligence and national security.
New military "combat lab" has dissected tactics used by the Lebanese Shi’ite group
Inadequate Israeli civilian space program jeopardizing military development, experts warn; adds that lifting of Iran sanctions will result sped-up advances in Iranian long-range missiles.
Bureau warns that the terrorism threat against Israelis has risen in Western Europe and Africa, particularly from veterans of Syria and Iraq who return to their countries.
South Carolina senator said that UNIFIL has been a “miserable failure” in preventing terrorism from southern Lebanon.
The Islamic nation currently holds the region's largest arsenal of ballistic missiles.
"The administration is determined to expose and disrupt Hezbollah's networks, including those across the Middle East and West Africa, used to fund their illicit operations."
"The day will come when Hezbollah's flag will fly over the honorable city of Jerusalem."
U.S. officials say Hezbollah is funded not just by Iran but by global networks of people, businesses and money laundering operations.
Katz hopes Iran protests will end in regime change, but says Israel is not involved.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Chief Commander Mohammad Ali Jafari also had some choice words about French President Emmanuel Macron.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron that Hezbollah is an integral part of the Lebanese people.
The video of the test of the Khorramshahr, which is capable of hitting Israel, is said to have happened in January.
This was the first time a video was published clearly confirming the Hezbollah-Iran connection.
Six years on from the start of Syria’s bloody civil war, Iranian machinations in the country have become the greatest strategic threat to Israel.
Once again, policy discussion on Iran will likely focus on sanctions and force posture.
This week’s attack on the Golan Heights is a reminder that regardless of which entity is winning the war in Syria, they all have a common goal: destroying the Jewish state.
Bolton, a controversial figure in US diplomatic circles, is reportedly being considered as a possible candidate for US Secretary of State following the presidential election victory of Donald Trump.
“We have no judgement on this election because America is the same America,” the Iranian leader said during a broadcast on state television.
Kurds have recently stepped up attacks on Revolutionary Guards in demand for autonomy and democracy.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Netanyahu and Obama to discuss strategies for keeping Iran isolated in Washington meeting this week.
By JTA
The key sectors to watch are oil workers and the Tehran Bazaar.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Stop the Bomb, an organization that was founded in Austria in 2007 and that opposes the Iranian government, sharply criticized Fischer.
Iranian media claims only five Guards were killed in the attack
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Iran may be serious about a nuclear deal that ends its pariah status and the crippling sanctions. But it has been maximizing its strength across the Middle East.
A CBS News correspondent recounts story of 2008 assassination of Hezbollah’s No. 2 terrorist.
At the behest of Tehran, the Iranian-backed guerilla force is fighting in Syria to assist the regime of President Bashar Assad, who is fighting to remain in power after three years of civil war.
The Syrian civil war has allowed Hezbollah to extend its reach from its home base in southern Lebanon, into southern Syria.
Once you dig deeper into the details, it becomes clear that the proposed law that the US president hopes that Congress will adopt leans heavier toward potential for greater intervention.
The Intelligence Secretariat, or SI, and its 3,000 or so employees report, in theory, to the president. But in practice, it has long operated in a murky world of its own, critics say.
Israel should target Iranian cities, Tehran and other major ones, which should pay the price of massive Hezbollah Iranian-made missile fire on Israel.
By ELY KARMON
Words shape reality, and our developing regional reality is very dangerous.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The incident on Saturday is a reminder that we need to move quickly to protect Israeli citizens.
By EYAL BEN-REUVEN
What does seem clear is that Hezbollah and Iran have managed to exploit the weaknesses of foreign governments to their advantage.
World stability is at stake.
By EARL COX
Hezbollah’s television and video production is its extensive use of new media and information technologies, including a major Internet presence.
By COLIN P. CLARKE
By LIOR AKERMAN
The Iran deal Trump needs to make with the Russians is clear.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
This is not the first time reports have been received regarding Israeli attacks on Hezbollah weapons convoys.
By SARIT ZEHAVI
The war Israel fought in the summer of 2006 against Hezbollah was not the same as the war Israel fought against the PLO in 1982. The war of 2006 was not a Lebanese war. It was an Iranian war.
Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia listed Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and canceled its $3 billion aid package to the Lebanese military.
Regardless of the repugnance Islamic State’s beheadings arouse, worse villains abound in our region.
By JPost Editorial