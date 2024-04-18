Iran evacuates Hezbollah, IRGC commanders from Syria amid fears of Israeli retaliation - report

Iran is currently preparing for a potential Israeli retaliation against its territory or proxies following Tehran's Sunday missile attack on Israel, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday. As part of these preparations, Iran has allegedly removed senior Hezbollah and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from Syria.

This comes amid US and European pressure on Israel to respond in a way that prevents further escalation following Tehran's missile and drone attack over the weekend.

Iran is reportedly currently preparing both military and non-military assets for various scenarios of a possible Israeli strike. On Wednesday, Iran's navy escorted Iranian commercial vessels through the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

Additionally, Tehran has initiated the evacuation of personnel from sites in Syria with a significant presence of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Syrian and Iranian officials and advisers. A Noor missile is fired from Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, during a war game by the Iranian army near Jask port in southern Iran May 11, 2010. (credit: REUTERS/ISNA/Ruhollah Vahdati)

IRGC, Hezbollah mid-ranking officers relocating

IRGC and Hezbollah's mid-ranking officers are relocating from their original positions within the country to various undocumented locations, as reported by the WSJ, citing Syrian security officials.

Israel has asserted that it will respond, stating it's "only a matter of how." Nevertheless, US officials express concern that an Israeli counterstrike could exacerbate regional tensions. They have suggested accepting an Israeli ground invasion in Rafah instead of striking Iran.