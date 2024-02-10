Iran FM in Beirut says only political solution can resolve Gaza war

The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday his country had exchanged messages with the United States throughout the conflict since Hamas' attack against Israel on Oct. 7, including about Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

"During this war and in the recent weeks, there was an exchange of messages between Iran and America," Hossein Amirabdollahian said during a visit to Beirut, adding that the US had asked Tehran to request Hezbollah "not to get widely, fully involved in this war against" Israel.

The Iranian FM said during a visit to Lebanon on Saturday that a political solution was the only way to end the Gaza conflict, and that Tehran was in talks with Riyadh on the issue.

He also warned Israel against taking any steps towards a full-scale war against Lebanon, saying that would be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "last day."