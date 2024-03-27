Hezbollah’s dangerous escalation in the North - analysis

Hezbollah escalated attacks on Israel this week, targeting Mount Meron on March 26 and then Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel on Wednesday. The Wednesday attack killed one person and injured another. Hezbollah’s dangerous escalation showcases the Iranian-backed terrorist group's attempt to keep Israelis from returning to northern Israel and its attempt to carve out a kind of zone of control in northern Israel. Other writers have compared this to a “security zone,” basically comparing it to the area Israel used to control in southern Lebanon. Now Hezbollah “controls” this area in northern Israel because it was able to get people to evacuate and it rains down rockets with impunity on Israel.

For Hezbollah, each attack appears more calculated. For instance, the group claimed that there was an attack on Jamaa Islamiya, a Lebanese group “closely linked to the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas,” according to Iran’s Fars News. That group said that a number of its members were killed in Lebanon on March 26. It claimed that a strike overnight “targeted the Islamic Group’s emergency and relief center in Lebanon’s Southern village of Habbariyeh,” Iran’s government Presstv reported.

The IDF said that “overnight, IDF fighter jets struck a military compound in the area of al-Habbariyeh in Southern Lebanon. In the compound, a significant terrorist operative belonging to the Jamaa Islamiya organization who advanced attacks against Israeli territory was eliminated along with additional terrorists who were with him.” Oddly, the Jamaa Islamiya, speaking to the Iranian media, wanted anonymity. They “said a dozen medical staff were in the emergency center at the time of the strike, adding that bodies were being pulled from the rubble.” A Lebanese politician slammed the “Israeli aggression.”

Hezbollah claimed it retaliated for this attack by targeting an Israeli “brigade” office in Kiryat Shmona. “The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced, this Wednesday morning, that it had targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement and the leadership of the 769th Brigade in the Israel,” Al-Mayadeen claimed. The 769th is the territorial “Hiram” brigade that is supposed to secure the eastern section of the Israel-Lebanon border under the 91st IDF Division. On March 26 Hezbollah also targeted the IDF base on Mount Meron. In the past Hezbollah has claimed to attack other IDF posts and bases. It has also targeted Northern Command in Safed. What’s interesting is that Hezbollah now claimed to retaliate after a Hamas-affiliated group was targeted in Lebanon. CLOUDS OF SMOKE rise from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley as Lebanese sources reported that at least two Hezbollah members were killed in Israeli air strikes, last month. (credit: REUTERS)

Hezbollah seeks impunity to attack along the border

The larger context is the continued decision by Hezbollah to “manage” the conflict with Israel. It seeks to have impunity to attack along the northern border. But it also explains each attack and likes to show that it can always escalate further, but that it is basically holding itself back from a full-scale war. It also puts out messaging that indicates that if the war in Gaza ends then Hezbollah will end attacks. Israel has put out messaging in the opposite direction, asserting that the Hezbollah threat needs to be visibly diminished, meaning Hezbollah should leave the border or that it will continue to face Israeli operations. However, Israel is also managing this conflict, preferring to focus on Gaza.

With Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington, where he discussed the broader security situation this week, Israel’s IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari praised Israel-US cooperation. “In all my years, I cannot recall such extensive cooperation as we currently have with the US Central Command, encompassing the entire US military and the US intelligence services.

Such collaboration has not existed previously. We are experiencing unprecedented levels of intelligence coordination,” he said. This is messaging as well, about how Israel and the US are working closely together. Nevertheless, the images from the north of Hezbollah’s attack on March 27 continue to show how its rockets can spread death and destruction. Hezbollah also continues to announce that it has suffered losses in Lebanon, yesterday it published the images of two Hezbollah members who had been killed.

Iran’s Public Relations Office of the IRGC in Alborz province also said on Tuesday that one of its members was killed in Syria. It blamed Israel for the “raid” in Deir Ezzor area of Syria. Iran says that Behrouz Vahedi, of the IRGC Quds Force in Syria, was killed. It claimed that he had gone to Syria to fight ISIS. Iran continues to threaten Israel via its proxies in Iraq and Syria and also to move weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Gallant, in Washington this week, said Israel is facing a seven-front conflict and that Iran is behind threats on those fronts. He did not specify each frontline in his statement that was put out via his spokesperson.