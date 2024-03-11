Watch: IDF and Hezbollah exchange cross-border blows

The IDF attacked Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported on Monday. During the operations, fighter jets attacked military sites in the Jibbain region.

During the night, another military site was struck in the Taybeh region in Lebanon.

Two aerial targets were identified that crossed from Lebanese territory to Israeli territory and fell into the northern Golan Heights, following sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the northern Golan area.

On Monday morning, hostile aircraft intrusion alarms sounded in the North.

Hezbollah said it launched an attack on Israel

Lebanon's pro-Iranian Hezbollah group said on Monday it launched a multi-drone attack on an Israeli air defense outpost across the border in the Golan Heights.

A Hezbollah fighter stands in front of anti-tank artillery at Juroud Arsal (credit: REUTERS/ALI HASHISHO)

It said the rare attack, in which it deployed four drones, hit its target with "accuracy" in what it said was another operation in support of Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

The exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah has been increasing since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967.