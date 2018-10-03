03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In a speech he delivered in commemoration of the killing of the Houthi movement's founder, the movement's current leader said: "everything that is happening in our region serves the Zionists."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
A popular pastime is not so easy anymore as authorities fear al-Qaida assassins on wheels.
By BENJAMIN JOFFE-WALT / THE MEDIA LINE
The US is waking up to Iran’s support for Shi’ite rebels and its attempts to gain influence through proxy warfare.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Muslims accounted for well over 50% of terrorism fatalities in 2009.
By MATTHEW LEVITT
The US role has now expanded in size and scope, involving more detailed "vetting" of targeting information prepared by the Saudis, with a particular interest in helping the Saudis to avoid civilian casualties, according to the US officials.
By REUTERS
Military spokesman warns Iranian-backed rebels will soon have missiles capable of reaching bases in Israel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"We are waiting for you" and "Come with all your Israeli and US made weapons!" hackers warn.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Notwithstanding differences, overriding mutual interest in countering Iran is likely to keep Cairo and Riyadh on the same page.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
The United States is considering several possible UN options for action against Iran.
'The coalition will take all the measures it deems necessary to restore stability and security in Aden.'
Basler Zeitung wrote that Saudi military experts examined the Israeli military technology in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
UN resident coordinator Jamie McGoldrick said on Thursday the 56 were among 109 civilians killed in Saudi-led strikes in the previous 10 days.
The end of Yemen’s Ali Abdullah Saleh was quick and brutal, in contrast to his long regime that left Yemen a failed state
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Yemen's protracted bloodshed has compounded the woes of one of the Arab world's poorest countries and left at least 10,000 dead as hunger and disease have spread.
"I don't want a political party in my government that interferes in Arab countries against other Arab countries."
Hassan Nasrallah heaped criticism on Arab foreign ministers who accused his group of terrorism at a Sunday emergency Arab League meeting.
Saudi Arabia and other Arab foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in Cairo on Sunday to discuss confronting Iran and its Lebanese Shi'ite ally Hezbollah.
Yemen and Saudi Arabia blame Shi'ite Iran for supplying weapons to the Houthis.
According to the report, Hamas forces would fight for Mosul's liberation alongside Hezbollah fighters and the Shi'ite Houthi militias which are currently struggling in Yemen.
Second time this month that a Medecins Sans Frontieres facility has been hit a war zone.
Six people are dead after the latest Saudi-led strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Widows and single mothers are most vulnerable to country’s crumbling economy.
By FAWZIYAH AL-SAWIDI AND YASSER RAYES/ THE MEDIA LINE
The weapons, allegedly found by the Iran-backed Houthis, are said to have been destined to forces loyal to Yemen's deposed president.
The four were among a number of Americans who could not leave Yemen after the US embassy there closed and all US personnel removed.
The F-16 warplane was part of a squadron fighting with the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels.
Ceasefire to come into force Tuesday at 11 p.m., will allow donors to coordinate aid supplies.
Saudi-led coalition began strikes against the Houthis on March 26, aimed at pushing the Iranian-allied militia back from captured areas.
Deescalatory move comes day after Saudi Arabia declared near end of the most aggressive phase of its air campaign against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Coalition forces have begun a new phase that will involve airstrikes against Yemeni tribes harboring and abetting the Iran backed militia's leadership and fighters.
Pentagon spokesman denies ships are on a mission to intercept Iranian arms shipments.
Yemen state news agency claim dozens killed in blast.
The US is looking to find a quick solution to the in-fighting in Yemen in order to return its focus to targeting al-Qaida militants in the country.
Iran, which backs the Houthis, has been critical of the recent escalation of tensions in Yemen and and has repeatedly called on Saudi Arabia to halt what it calls aggression.
"Saudi Arabia is sending a strong message to the Houthis and their allies that they cannot overrun Yemen by force," says Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Houthi forces pulled back from positions in central Aden after air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition at dawn on Thursday.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
"We, the women of Yemen, say to America, Saudi Arabia, and Israel: By God, you will never enter our country, even if nobody is left in Yemen but women."
The resolution identifies the military force as voluntary, meaning no state would be required to take part.
Houthi fighters have continued to make gains in Yemen since Thursday despite the Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes against them.
Fathali's remarks mirror those of Hassan Nasrallah who called Riyadh's intervention "unjust, Saudi-American aggression," and blamed the House of Saud for "abandoning" the Palestinians.
US official says Saudis consulted US at 'high levels' ahead of strikes.
Speaking at a conference with Britain's foreign secretary, Saudi top diplomat also suggests Riyadh may involve itself in Yemen if Iranian proxies do not cede power to the government.
Taiz, third largest city of Yemen, taken by militants; President appeals to UN for "urgent intervention."
By ELY KARMON