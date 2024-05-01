Protesters block aid from entering Gaza, majority of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign
Houthi uncrewed surface vessel destroyed by US military • Son of Hamas leader defends Israel's need to invade Rafah
US military says it destroys Houthi uncrewed surface vessel in Yemen
The US military said it destroyed on Tuesday an uncrewed surface vessel in an area of Yemen controlled by the Houthis.Go to the full article >>
Israel should invade Rafah, not give in to ‘global pressure,’ son of Hamas leader to Piers Morgan
Mosab Hassan Yousef insisted that Israel should not give in to global pressure, and the world has refused to acknowledge that a genocide was committed by Hamas on Oct. 7.
Mosab Hassan Yousef, the disowned son of a Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday, where he defended his stance that a Rafah operation was essential for defeating Hamas.
Yousef insisted that Israel should not compromise its security because of “global pressure,” as the pressure was only temporary.Go to the full article >>
Protesters block aid trucks at the Allenby crossing
Members of the Order 9 movement are protesting at the Allenby crossing on the Israeli-Jordanian border, Israeli media reported on Wednesday morning.
The cause of the protest is to halt hundreds of aid trucks purportedly departing from Jordan to Gaza.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says