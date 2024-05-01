Protesters block aid from entering Gaza, majority of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign

Mosab Hassan Yousef at the Jerusalem Post 2019 Annual Conference. (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the disowned son of a Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday, where he defended his stance that a Rafah operation was essential for defeating Hamas.

Yousef insisted that Israel should not compromise its security because of “global pressure,” as the pressure was only temporary.