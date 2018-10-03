israel egypt

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"If the door of moving foreign embassies to Jerusalem is opened, this will open the gates of hell."
By BEN LYNFIELD
The Egyptian ambassador is expected to address the Knesset on Tuesday on the 40th anniversary of Anwar Sadat's visit.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Is the long-ignored Arab peace initiative making a comeback?
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Speaking at event marking 40th anniversary of Sadat's visit to Jerusalem, Israel's Ambassador says view of peace between the two countries is completely different in Egpyt than Israel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Many Israelis had hoped that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would take ground-breaking steps toward normalization; It still has not happened.
By ZVI MAZEL
Egyptian lawmaker: Cairo should pressure Israel, not reopen consulates.
Before the peace agreement, it was groundbreaking when Menahem Milson sent a letter to one of Egypt’s most prominent writers, Naguib Mahfouz.
Recent comments by the Egyptian foreign minister displaying an understanding of Israel’s security doctrine are yet another sign of warming ties between the countries.
Sameh Shoukry says Israel's actions against Palestinians cannot be characterized as terror.
By HERB KEINON
The Egyptian foreign minister's visit to Jerusalem was spurred by Israel's recent diplomatic successes, but what do Cairo and other potential Arab allies expect from Israel in return?
By YOSSI MELMAN
Netanyahu was recalling the siege of the Cairo Embassy where six security officers were holed up behind a metal door in a safe room in the building, while a mob rampaged through the premises.
465 out of 595 Egyptian representatives voted in favor of Okasha's removal from parliament.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi says that there were 45 tourists from Umm al-Fahm, Kafr Kassem, and Jaffa on the bus and “everyone is alive and well with no injuries.”
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Israeli delegation met with Egyptian officials in Cairo in attempt to prevent discussion of resolution.
The pair allegedly fed Israel information about the Egyptian military's acquisition of German submarines.
The Port Said court also convicted in absentia the man's two alleged Israeli handlers to life in prison.
The negotiations are being conducted with commercial companies, not the Egyptian national gas companies.
By SHARON UDASIN
State Department expressly forbids employees from using public bus services in Israeli cities.
La justice égyptienne a blanchi Hosni Moubarak. Pour beaucoup, cet acquittement fait craindre le retour des vieux démons de l’ancien régime. Mais vu d’Israël, l’Egypte a bien tourné la page
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Directive was received to ‘prepare the brigades for war’ following Begin's speech to the Knesset.
Of the $15 billion, the Israeli government should get around 50% of the revenues according to one private energy consultant.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Israeli and Egyptian officials refused to confirm the report by the New York Times.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The past year witnessed significant changes in Israel's relations with the Palestinians and the Arab world.
“We need to act together to eradicate terrorism everywhere and anywhere.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
“Terrorism will be defeated more quickly if all countries act against it together,” he said.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HAGAY HACOHEN
Egyptian ambassador to Israel is sole representative at Knesset event marking visit that lead to groundbreaking peace deal.
It was on November 19, 1977 that Sadat stunned the world by visiting Jerusalem.
Egypt has become increasingly involved in efforts to stabilize the situation in Gaza and bring about a Fatah-Hamas reconciliation.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Trump, like Israel but unlike Obama, sees Iran as problem in Mideast, not solution.
“There is a great deal of importance to a resident ambassador, and especially with our neighbor to the south, considering its strategic importance,” Zionist Union MK Ksenia Svetlova said.
Both want peace with the Palestinians and victory over terrorism
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1978 and the eastern coast of the peninsula is a popular international tourist destination.
By REUTERS
The group has reportedly threatened to harass and heckle Grant from the moment he arrives until the moment he leaves the Egypt.
By ASHER WEBER
Israel re-opened its embassy in Cairo last September, four years to the day after a mob invaded and trashed the legation, forcing Israel to airlift its diplomats out of Egypt.
Visits by Egyptian foreign ministers to Israel are few and far between; in the past, a succession of Israeli foreign ministers and heads of state made the trip to Cairo for consultations.
“Sisi understands that he is dealing with a statesman who is strong. Forget the [domestic] investigations against him. Sisi sees Netanyahu as someone who can deliver.”
Educational attitudes towards peace with Israel change in Egypt.
By BEN LYNFIELD/THE MEDIA LINE
Egypt’s parliament voted earlier this month to expel Okasha after he invited the ambassador to his home for dinner.
Hazem Khairat will be the first resident Egyptian ambassador in Israel since Atef Salem was withdrawn in 2012 during Operation Pillar of Defense.
Egyptian Foreign Ministry states that the talks focused on the Palestinian issue, “since Cairo is a central player” in this matter.
New exhibition: Nine Souls
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
A wave of returning Israelis hit the shores of Sinai on Succot.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
The gas deal comes two years after Israeli agreements were signed to supply Jordan with gas from the Leviathan field.
A recent New York Times report left many questions unanswered: find them here.
Commentator Abdul-Nasser Salama also said that Israel benefits from attacks like Friday's, adding that it gets tourists and investments that would otherwise be in Sinai.
The two islands have long been thought of as an integral part of Egypt.
"The Saudis, who are committed to freedom of shipping under international law, will not harm the essence of the agreement between Egypt and us," Hanegbi says.
Egyptian-Israeli relations remain solid, if not particularly warm.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
Helicopter transfer approved partly because Egypt has been upholding its peace treaty with Israel.
State Department replaces its travel warning from June of last year with an updated alert.
By Michael Wilner
The Egyptian deal is proof the naysayers were wrong.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Read up on this week's social news.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The visit by the Egyptian president 40 years ago was as momentous as Neil Armstrong’s first moon-walk.
By LIAT COLLINS
Israel and Egypt are too important to each other to just give up.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has made it his top priority to defeat extremism in Egypt and increase safety and security in the region, relying on Israel as a strategic partner.
By IDO AHARONI
If the Trump administration wants to achieve peace in the Middle East Egypt will be an essential component, but deep anti-Israel propaganda in the country constitutes a serious stumbling block.
By HAISAM HASSANEIN
Ahmed, our tour guide, clearly didn’t know what to make of us; He definitely realized that something about this typical “American” family was odd.
By BRIAN BLUM
Egyptian Muslims and Christians living in Israel are scattered all across the country, mostly in Arab villages and cities where they are married to Arab Israelis.
Israel has leverage in Ethiopia that Sissi wants Netanyahu to use to Egypt’s benefit.
The visit caused much controversy in Egypt.
By RAMY AZIZ
Explore the latest views from Israel on the upcoming US election in this week's JPost podcast.
By PODCAST
On this week's podcast, JPost Diplomatic Correspondent Herb Keinon gives his perspective on the slew of new diplomatic initiatives.