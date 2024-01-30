Two articles at the pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen media point to growing concern among Iran and its proxies about potential Israeli operations in the area of Rafah and the Egyptian border. The area in southern Gaza along the Egyptian border is often called the Philadelphi corridor.

The corridor, 14km in length, has been in the spotlight recently because of reports that Israel could operate there after operations in Khan Younis against Hamas. Currently, Hamas controls the area along the Egyptian border, and this remains one of the last Hamas strongholds in Gaza.

The first article at the pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen was on January 28 and detailed reports that “Egypt informed the Palestinian factions of its decision to prevent the occupation from invading the Rafah borders.” The second article on January 30 highlighted an Egyptian military parade and also warned about Israel and the Philadelphi route. “Israeli officials and the occupation media made many statements about the necessity of placing this axis under Israeli control. The campaign was prepared and directed, and it even reached the rabbis,” the report claimed.

What is important here is not so much what is in the report, but the increased focus by Al-Mayadeen on this issue. In general this media network publishes numerous articles every day heralding the “success” of groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas. Each comes with new claims of how Hamas “confronts the occupation” and how Hezbollah has targeted a site on the Israeli border.

Sometimes the articles are pure propaganda, and other times they reflect actual claims by the terrorist groups and provide insight into the strategy and tactics of Hezbollah and Hamas. For instance, when the articles highlight new Hezbollah weapons it is often important to pay attention because it illustrates how Hezbollah may be shifting resources and tactics. Palestinians at the site of a destroyed building from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 14, 2024 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Therefore the focus on the Philadelphi corridor is a new theme by the media and it reflects a concern by Hamas, Hezbollah and perhaps by Iran itself. The recent article on January 30 accuses Israel’s Prime Minister of seeking to “Proceed with the plan to control the narrow border strip” due to “failure” in other parts of the Gaza.

This is the Hamas narrative which was revealed in a recent document found in Gaza, which was reported by Channel 12 on January 29. According to the document, Hamas is purposely trying to portray Israel as having "failed" in operations over several months in the rest of Gaza. The truth is that Israel has been successful and half of Hamas' terrorists have been either eliminated or wounded.

What’s interesting here is that the pro-Iran media is now openly repeating the narrative that Hamas apparently recorded days or months ago in Gaza. The media has now focused on this narrative to “explain” the claims of Israeli focus on the Philadelphi route. The Al-Mayadeen report also focuses on discussions in Israeli media about this issue. “The city of Rafah must be seized,” the report says Maariv newspaper said. The article then goes on to discuss other theories about Israeli initiatives and mentions Somaliland and Ethiopia. It appears that the Iranian narrative is trying to use reports like this to inflame tensions with Egypt or create controversies.

Unclear what will come next, but Iran may try to inflame

The report concludes with discussions about how Hamas has welcomed Israel’s opposition to Israeli operations along the corridor and also quotes from an Egyptian researcher who asserted that any Israeli operation in Rafah would not go well. The last part of the Al-Mayadeen report says that Egypt has recently spotlighted a review of its 4th division in light of reports about tensions along the border. It wasn’t immediately clear what this was a reference to, as Egyptian media had not appeared to highlight this military unit in the last day.

However, the Egyptian Independent did have a report noting “The Chairman of the Defense and National Security Committee in the Egyptian House of Representatives, Ahmed al-Awady, affirmed Egypt’s support for any decisions and measures taken by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in defense of Palestine, and spoke of Egypt’s increasingly strained relations with Israel.”

The report noted “Egyptian-Israeli relations are going through their most difficult stage in their history, he warned, as a result of Israel’s brutal aggression in Gaza Strip.” It went on to say that “Awady slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s statements about Israel’s inability to end its war against Hamas until the closure of Philadelphi corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza as provocative and obstructive to the efforts Egypt has made to save the lives of children, women and the injured in the Gaza Strip.”

It remains to be seen what will come next in terms of the Philadelphi issue. Pro-Iran media may continue to try to inflame this issue. However, Egyptian media and other media in the region may also shift focus to Rafah and the corridor.