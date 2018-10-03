lone soldier

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
This opportunity to handle important personal affairs for 'lone soldiers' was organized by Nefesh B'Nefesh and Friends of the IDF Lone Soldier Program.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
IDF releases footage of Israeli forces foiling plan by suspects near Bethlehem to attack motorists.
“God is good. But today it is impossible to see it. A day will come when we will understand more, why we and the rest of Israel have to live with such sorrow.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Initial statements by the UNHRC indicated it would make accusations of war crimes against Israeli soldiers, commanders and possibly against civilian-leaders.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"There’s no reason why someone who is born in Israel should have to fight and serve their country and I shouldn’t."
By ELIZABETH LEVI
Yad Labanim serves the families of fallen IDF soldiers, like American lone soldier Max Steinberg.
By GUEST POST
New foundation to include isolated diaspora communities in Remembrance Day
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“It is time to change the disk. No additional Hasbara activities and excuses in response to events, surrendering and apologizing even before the argument begins."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Cohen has trained security officers in the US to fight terrorism and has offered technical advice to actors about hand-to-hand combat and using weapons to make their acting look more realistic.
By JTA
French citizens will comprise 45 percent of the total foreign volunteers to the IDF in 2016, compared to 29% from the US and 5% from the UK.
By JEREMY SHARON
As a lone soldier, Blas says she has missed out on “advantages other soldiers take for granted.”
By MARION FISCHEL
Chaim Silber faced a four year prison sentence for weapons trafficking when he was caught traveling in Russia with stray Israeli bullets in his suitcase.
By RO YEGER
J., an IDF soldier hailing from Toronto, fought during Operation Protective Edge in Shejaia, in eastern Gaza City.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
La mort de trois soldats sans famille en Israël durant l’opération Bordure protectrice a conduit le public à prendre conscience des difficultés rencontrées par ces combattants.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
LSC development director Lizzie Noach adds, “We saw how successful homes were for the male soldiers and also wanted to give females what their own families would give them.”
By ELISSA EINHORN
In South Africa, he had everything that he ever wanted: a family who loved him, a maid who took care of his day-to-day needs and lots of friends.
By JONATHAN GORDON
While many Israelis celebrate our brave lone soldiers, most are significantly less aware of lone bnot sherut.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Last Wednesday, dozens gathered in Modi’in’s Titura Synagogue for an evening of remembrance to honor and commemorate the three lone soldiers who died serving their country.
By JASON SHALTIEL,SHANI SHAHMOON
Aish Hatorah partnered with the Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin and parents Evie and Stuart Steinberg to host the completion and dedication of a Torah scroll written in memory of Max.
By SARAH LEVI
After a city council haredi-Hitorerut kerfuffle, lone soldiers in Jerusalem finally have a place to call their own.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Some 'lone soldiers' may be orphans, or grew up in haredi families and broke away, or have parents who abandoned them in infancy for one reason or another.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Graduates are motivated to help others overcome obstacles
By STEVE LINDE
Thousands of lone soldiers took part in one-stop personal shop to take care of personal affairs.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"Leaving the community is hard. It's a drastic step. All your life you're in black and white."
By EYTAN HALON
It's not certain whether Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev, will attend the Morocciada Festival
A total of 379 recruits are enlisting as lone soldiers.
Aviva Ichelbom founds organization to support
lone Givati Brigade soldiers in memory of her son.
Slain IDF soldier Shlomo Rindenow remembered during ceremony honoring fallen lone soldiers.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Subsidized tickets to be allocated to families with financial limitations
Garin Lotam program will begin with 30 American recruits.
NBN and FIDF team up to cut through red tape for young volunteers.
34-year-old Zarka immigrated to Israel in 2015, but due to his age was refused by the IDF, even on a voluntary basis.
The Jerusalem Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin was founded in 2009 to aid the thousands of lone soldiers serving throughout the country.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Sgt. Rindenow’s older brother Jeff Tower said Shlomo was the fifth sibling in his family to travel to Israel and volunteer for an IDF combat role.
By KATHERINE KEENAN
Oren, chairman of the Knesset Caucus to Help Lone Soldiers, said this bill is only the first step, as he is working on several bills to benefit lone soldiers.
By LAHAV HARKOV
There are currently 3,687 lone immigrant soldiers in the IDF, and 1,200-1,400 enlist each year.
In a letter to the writer, parents of lone soldiers question the arbitrary decisions of some commanders in the IDF Paratrooper Brigade.
By YOSSI MELMAN
So-called lone soldiers are new immigrants to Israel who came to the country without their immediate family and enlist in the army.
The Torah scroll dedicated in Max’s honor will ideally be used by other soldiers in the army.
By HANNAH SARISOHN
The IDF stated that the soldier's actions were not in keeping with the army's expectations of cadets in its officer's course.
As 20 soldiers stood on a stage at a ceremony at the Kirya military headquarters to be honored as outstanding lone soldiers, their mothers walked up behind them hugging them.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Netanyahu says "will turn into tradition" fundraising for lone soldiers.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Funding for facility nearly derailed by haredi opposition to secular management company
Funding for facility nearly derailed by haredi opposition to secular management company.
Oren: I feel great shame at the immoral step taken by these religious factions.
Dozens of IDF lone soldiers attend traditional Thanksgiving feast hosted by AJC in show of appreciation for the troops.
Search ends for missing lone soldier from the United states after authorities discover body in country's Center still armed with his issued fire-arm.
Authorities call for public help in search for 21-year-old Givati soldier last seen at Tzrifin base in central Israel.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Wonderful Country
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
'Protective Edge' scholarships
After finishing high school, Dyer wanted to go to Israel.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
“I made the decision in 12th grade, when everyone wanted to go to university. I decided that I wanted something different than my friends.”
"I said to myself that Israel is my place, and I told myself that I had to stay and defend my country."
By ARIEL COHEN
"Being away from home for so long, every day hearing that people I knew were injured or killed, including from my own regiment. That was very hard."
A new initiative is providing much more than free pizza to IDF soldiers
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Roni Rosen planned for years to make her home in Israel and serve in the IDF – and that dream is finally a reality.
By ANNA HIATT
In a handwritten note, the prime minister expresses his "profound sorrow" on the loss of the American lone soldier.
By SAM SOKOL
Funerals held for soldiers from Golani, Nahal, Paratroop brigades.
By LIDAR GRAVE-LAZI,BEN HARTMAN
Steinberg is one of two American nationals volunteering in the IDF to fall in Gaza since the beginning of the operation's ground incursion.
By LIDAR GRAVE-LAZI,NOA AMOUYAL
During my entire first year of Sherut, I never received the laundry machine or Wi-Fi that were promised to me.
By GOLDA ABRAMSON - PRITCHARD
As much as we miss you every single day, we couldn’t be more proud of your commitment to the Jewish People and the Jewish state.
By CHERYL AZAIR
This is the life of a Lone Soldier, someone who gives up the familiarity of everything they know to defend their ancestral nation.
By ALEX SELSKY
For 12 lone soldiers all from English-speaking countries, they no longer are without family.
By STEWART WEISS
Next week our son Mendy will, after months of basic training in the IDF’s special forces, take his army oath of allegiance at the Kotel.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Israeli lone soldiers do not have the luxury of parents writing letters in support of them to journalists or to reach out to officers in the IDF.
By SHARON ALTSHUL
On December 10, she will have completed a year of her 18-month service.
By C HERYL AZAIR
Lone soldiers from overseas are a neglected population with unique needs. As immigrants, their needs should not be just the responsibility of the army, but the government and civil society.
By GAYLE SHIMOFF
For those who are not doing military service, there is much that needs to be done to defend Israel that does not require a uniform.
By AVIV REGEV
If we can just keep in touch with our Jewish values, our State of Israel and our Jerusalem, we will go on to do great things.
By HANAN RUBIN
Three soldiers, Sean Carmeli and Max Steinberg from the United States and Jordan Ben-Simon from France, were killed in the early days of the ground battle.
By DAVID STAV
The eulogy for St.-Sgt. Max Steinberg on Mount Herzl.
By DOV LIPMAN
"Serving in the IDF is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Therefore, everything else can wait."
More than 200 relatives of 77 lone soldiers get free round trips.
By EITAN AROM