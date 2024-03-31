From the US, Russia, and Ethiopia: New IDF combat recruits represent broad diversity

The Israeli military announced Sunday that it has begun recruiting combat soldiers for the March-April 2024 cycle amid the war in Gaza.

Men comprise 61.8% of these new recruits, while women comprise 38.2%. The IDF reported an increase in soldiers from the United States, Russia, and Ethiopia.

Of the 883 new immigrants enlisting in the IDF, 557 are men, and 326 are women. Additionally, 646 lone soldiers are enlisting, of which 370 are men and 276 are women.

Bulgaria, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, Luxembourg, Singapore, Czech Republic, Ireland, Denmark, South Korea, Lithuania, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Cyprus, and Turkey are countries where one individual immigrated to Israel to enlist in the IDF, respectively.

Where will new recruits serve?

The new recruits are men and women designated for service in significant combat positions. They will be stationed across military installations in places such as Tel Hashomer (34.9%), Haifa (16.8%), Jerusalem (22%), Beer Sheva (17%), and Tiberias (9.3%). The four sisters from Boston who serve or will serve as lone soldiers in the IDF. (credit: YOSSI ZWECKER)

The recruitment plans were adapted to the needs of the military in all units and brigades to continue providing an ongoing operational response in combat and to fulfill the variety of tasks necessary in the IDF, the military added.

Comprehensive training bases have been established to accommodate and train the new recruits, with a special unit organized to care for those affected by the war. The unit offers personal support and assistance to new soldiers.