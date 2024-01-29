After her death, Israeli lone soldier's family donates her organs

Cpt. Rebecca Henrietta Johanna Baruch, a lone soldier who made aliyah from the Netherlands and chose to serve in the IDF, tragically passed away.

Her grieving family has made the selfless decision to donate her organs, with the transplants to follow shortly. Even in her untimely death, Baruch will continue to save lives.

During her first year of service, Baruch lived at Kibbutz Sa'ad in the Gaza border area. She then decided to enlist as a combat soldier and completed officer training.

Remembering a beloved IDF lone soldier

Baruch's comrades remember her as someone who fearlessly tackled challenges and served as an inspiration to her fellow soldiers. When the war began, she immediately returned to Israel to resume her military service.

Unfortunately, a few days ago, she fell ill with sinusitis, which rapidly deteriorated into a severe infection. Despite the best efforts of doctors at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, her condition worsened until her tragic passing.