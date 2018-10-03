03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Photograph of two topless men meant to represent Jews and Muslims holding hands.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Queen of pop posted a tribute to murdered teens on her Facebook page, urging Israelis and Palestinians to reach a ceasefire agreement amid escalating violence.
By LAUREN IZSO
Jewish culture news worldwide: Larry David's new movie; Zach Braff on Broadway; Madonna moving to Tel Aviv?
By LAHAV HARKOV
According to Channel 10 gossip show, pop singer seen with pamphlet for exclusive apartment project on Rothschild Boulevard.
The actor will address the gathering along with Oseary, Madonna’s Israeli-born manager.
By DAVID BRINN
Top 5: Madonna, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Alanis Morissette, Rufus Wainwright, Cirque du Soleil.
By YONI COHEN
British pop superstars to launch a 34-show European tour in Israel's Hayarkon Park in 2013.
Pop icon launches world tour in Ramat Gan, making reference to Israel, Palestine and giving away land.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Queen of Pop is on a holy war in her visually stunning MDNA tour, but it’s not clear exactly against what.
By NIV ELIS
"The Middle East and all the conflicts that have been occurring here for thousands of years - they have to stop," pop star says.
By REUTERS
Madonna landed in Israel on May 24, where she is launching her 2012 world MDNA Tour in Israel, starting at Ramat Aviv Stadium.
Constant presence on stage, in studio with Material Girl for years, Monte Pittman speaks to ‘Post’ about career.
Facebook overflows with Israeli fan pages for the queen of pop as she arrives in Israel
By SHARON UDASIN
Elton John’s favorite band brings its country instruments and ‘punchy’ sound to the Tel Aviv White City Festival.
Queen of Pop sets additional date, says universality of music can draw attention to peace efforts.
Madonna to arrive in Israel 2 weeks before concert; producer: "It's as if she is in the process of making 'aliya'"
Superstar and Super Bowl halftime performer will open 2012 tour on May 31 in Ramat Gan Stadium.
Hot Tuna, one of rock’s first spin-offs, formed by two of the original band’s members, performs in Tel Aviv.
Renowned pop star warns that "anti-Semitism is at an all-time high," especially in France.
Madonna la Cabaliste part pour un grand trek musical et spirituel : 80 dates, dont une en Israël
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Le très charismatique Eitan Yardeni ne se contente pas de guider des grands noms de Hollywood comme Madonna à travers les secrets du mysticisme juif. Il entend aider tout un chacun à agir sur sa vie de façon significative
JPost column on hottest Jewish news: Jon Stewart hosts an imaginary Last Supper; Drake's Bar Mitzva.
“The PM especially takes note of activist groups on Facebook asking him for things,” a PMO source says.
By RUTH EYELASH
Communication is key word for Hollywood couple's current visit as pair reportedly renew wedding vows, talk social networking in Tel Aviv.
Singer posts Instagram photo of herself 'laying low.'
By AMY SPIRO
Tel Aviv court convicts Adi Lederman for cyber crimes against pop singer.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Police say additional hacking was carried out after the suspect’s release from custody pending indictment, after his arrest on January 21st.
By BEN HARTMAN
The Israel Police special investigation unit 433 arrested a Tel Aviv resident on suspicion of hacking computers of several musical artists.
The months-long international investigation, conducted between the FBI and Lahav 433, the police's special investigation unit, led investigators to a 39-year-old Tel Aviv resident.
Kabbalist Madonna to embark on 80-date musical, spiritual trek with stop in Israel.
"The Torah and its commandments are not meant to be inaccessible or inscrutable... They are meant to be understandable, practical and relevant to our lives."
By RAFI MALACHI
Top 5 apps to debunk the confusion surrounding the study of Jewish mysticism, Kabbala.
By ZOHAR FRIEDMAN
JPost column on hottest Jewish news: Lenny Kravitz and a Backstreet Boy coming to Israel; a nose-job love story.
'Newsweek' article claims organization's founders live luxuriously, money for Africa charity Raising Malawi went to LA offices.
Hollywood celebrities in video for group include Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Lindsey Lohan and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Madonna and U2's manager says Jewish wealth was treated with "wrong sentiment" in the past, "but not by Jay-Z."
Lifestyle editor reviews 2012: Bar Refaeli in the spotlight; Tel Aviv recognized internationally for food, travel.
The designer pair Dolce & Gabbana is a fascinating Italian success story.
By RONIT MATHIAS
Anne Sebba says could see woman who caused King Edward VIII’s abdication as friend – but not one she could trust.
By AKIN AJAYI
Eitan Yardeni seeks to impart how Kabbala can help us make significant changes.
Shuki Weiss, Israel’s top concert promoter, talks about his passion for music from a young age and the challenges and failures he endured on the road to success.
We males combine within our person the carnal desires of the animal as well as the spiritual transcendence of the uniquely human.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Would protesters in balaclavas be allowed to break into the Washington National Cathedral to put on a rock concert?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Tel Aviv, the city that never sleeps, was a center of global attention last week when Madonna opened her world tour here.
By URI SAVIR
Though few lost sleep when Elvis Costello or the Pixies caved to anti-Israel pressure,their decisions merit a second glance.
By CHARLEY J. LEVINE
Hebrew equivalent to one of the hottest new business ideas was coined long ago.
By DAVID E. Y. SARNA
A portrait of both the winning and losing locker-rooms in the aftermath of a thrilling Super Bowl XLVI.
By URIEL STURM, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
The city that never sleeps offers world-class accommodations.
By SHAWN RODGERS
"Honoring nature and trees and central column energies was around long before monotheistic religions," Madonna responded to one fan's critical comment.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,MAARIV ONLINE
Photographer Ziv Sade talks about his famous photo that is raising eyebrows around the internet.
Wide array of reactions ensue after pop singer uploads photo to Instagram.
Report in the British Daily Mail claims the pop star is in talks to buy a luxury apartment in new project on Rothschild Boulevard.
14-year-old Rocco Ritchie posted video of Islamic State terrorists shooting a group of children laying on the ground.