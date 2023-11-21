Families of the hostages gathered at Tel Aviv's Chamber Theater two weeks ago for a unique music video project with Koolulam. The video serves as a heartfelt call for the release of the 239 hostages currently being held by Hamas.

Koolulam, a portmanteau of the Hebrew words kolulu (ululation) and kulam (all of us), describes itself as "a social musical initiative aimed at empowering communities and strengthening the fabric of society."

The project features a cover version of Madonna's iconic song "Like a Prayer," with the performance featuring representatives from over 100 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Japan, Canada and the United States.

The choice of song, "Like a Prayer," holds a poignant significance as it was selected by Tamar Porti, who tragically lost her brother Nir and his wife Shai Ragav during the Nova festival massacre on October 7.

On October 7, at least 239 people were kidnapped by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas and are still being held hostage inside the Gaza Strip. As the news spread, more and more people started to show their support for the families of hostages.

Produced in collaboration between the the families and the Chamber Theater, the special video clip aims to raise global awareness about the dire situation of the hostages and the urgent need for their release.

The video begins in Tel Aviv, with the group of singers standing behind empty chairs draped with the posters of the kidnapped hostages. Clips of them before they were kidnapped are shown throughout the video, which ends with a photo collage of all of the hostages with the hashtag #BringThemHomeNow written on top.

In a joint statement, the project's initiators expressed their solidarity with the families, saying, "We stand with the families of the kidnapped, and together with them, we want to do what we do best—sing together and create a human harmony that calls on the world to stand under a clear message: Bring back the civilians, the children, and the elderly—who have not sinned—to the empty beds in their homes."

Broadway stars sing 'Bring Him Home'

A video was released one month after the war started of Broadway community members joining together and singing a rendition of the Les Misérables classic, "Bring Him Home," praying for the safety and quick return of all hostages.

"Bring Him Home" is sung in the first act by Jean Valjean, the protagonist of the musical, which is based on a novel of the same name, as he begs God to save and return Marius to Cosette, even if he has to sacrifice his own life for Marius's safety.

Broadway stars, including Debra Messing and Jeremy Jordan, gathered together in a recording booth and recorded both the voice and the film.