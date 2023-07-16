Madonna shares first update on her health: 'I'm on the road to recovery'

Pop icon Madonna recently provided an update on her health condition following her hospitalization due to a severe bacterial infection.

This marked her first public statement regarding her well-being since her stay in the intensive care unit.

What did Madonna say about her health condition? Will Madonna go back on tour?

Expressing her gratitude, Madonna took to her Instagram account, saying, "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

Madonna shared her thoughts upon waking up in the hospital, revealing, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Amid her recovery, Madonna announced plans to kick off her international tour in October. Just a couple of weeks ago that the 64-year-old artist made the difficult decision to postpone her concert series after being rushed to the hospital unexpectedly.