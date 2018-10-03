03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
For the second time in two days, Israeli security forces prevented stabbing attacks in and around the West Bank city of Hebron.
No injuries reported, attacker arrested.
The IDF is currently investigating the incident.
“He has no right to hurt anyone, and I condemn what he has done and call on him to turn himself in.”
Hamas says attack is proof the 'knife Intifada' has not died down.
“This is not the first time Palestinian terrorists used the media as cover to carry out attacks."
Police says officer in moderate condition, investigating whether assailant wore an explosive vest while posing as a journalist.
In the investigation, the attackers said their plan was "to carry out a stabbing attack against Jews."
The attacker was identified as a 17 year-old Palestinian from the West Bank town of Tulkarem.
Jewish victim in critical condition, Arab suspect arrested at scene after tackled by witnesses
Terrorist acted alone, was likely incited to violence over Temple Mount clashes.
Warning: The following photographs contain graphic imagery.
Footage shows IDF forces preparing the assailant's family house for demolition.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot toured the site of the attack on Saturday morning.
The Israeli target was lightly injured as he defended himself. IDF soldiers neutralized the attacker without discharging their weapons.
Would-be assailant shot, wounded at the scene near Huwara; no injury to Israeli side in second such incident in the area in two days.
The 18-year-old from the Nablus area stabbed four people in Tel Aviv while he was visiting with Natural Peace Tours.
Shin Bet: Suicidal suspect had history of mental illness, wanted to be shot dead by soldier.
"Hannah was the most caring, sensitive and compassionate daughter you could ever wish for,” said family.
The perpetrator was celebrated as a “martyr” by Hamas, who called his actions “heroic.”
Mustafa Nimir was shot during suspected car-ramming attack at Shuafat refugee camp in September.
Officers called for her to halt and disarm, and she stopped and threw the knife to the ground without police having to use force.
The terrorist was neutralized and taken into custody by police.
Officer treated for light injuries, terrorist ‘neutralized,’ area secured.
Shurat Hadin filed their first case against Facebook in 2015 on behalf of 20,000 Israelis during the first weeks of the “stabbing intifada."
Defendant also gets 20 additional years and NIS 700,000 fine for fatal Tel Aviv stabbing.
The defendant, who was 13 at the time of the attack, was sentenced in the Jerusalem District Court for carrying out a stabbing attack last October.
Israeli security forces find two knives in the possession of the suspect, who planned to carry out an attack at the holy site in Hebron.
It was the third attack of the day, the second in Hebron.
Following a spate of eight attacks over the past four days in Jerusalem and the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for heightened security.
Jordan's foreign minister has reportedly invited Israel's ambassador to the kingdom to provide details on the events of Friday's attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem.
Attacker neutralized at scene near Herod's Gate.
New law invoked to block future Schalit-style prisoner exchange.
Security forces shot and subdued the suspected assailant at the scene.
According to the indictment, the 18-year-old from the West Bank illegally entered Israel and carried out the attack with the intent to kill an Israel soldier in order to be recognized as a "martyr."
The two underage suspects, residents of east Jerusalem, were taken into custody along with a third minor who helped plan the attack on the eve of Memorial Day.
Natan Meir, husband of Dafna Meir who was stabbed to death in their home, sent an emotional plea to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.
The return of the body on Tuesday contradicted a policy Netanyahu instituted in late March, when he directed Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon to stop returning the bodies of terrorists after attacks.
A Justice Ministry investigation concluded that the police officers on the scene followed protocol, firing warning shots in the air.
Knife-wielding Arab female assailant approached security forces at checkpoint, police report; no injuries reported among Israeli forces.
Prosecutors request suspect remain in custody until law proceedings are finalized.
The 15-year-old female assailant was subdued without gunfire at the scene in Isawiya and later arrested.
A rogue driver approached a man wearing a Star of David pendant, shouting that he would "kill the Jew."
The women, aged 66 and 33, were found with stab wounds at their home in Golders Green Friday night and declared dead at the scene.
The university has announced that three people, including the suspect, are being treated for injuries.
22-year-old woman allegedly attacked Fabio Serfaty, a prominent endocrinologist with celebrity patients, one block from a Chabad synagogue and the Midrash Jewish cultural center.
The stabbings - the first of which took place at 7:45 p.m. (1845 GMT), occurred in Vienna's Second District, which includes the famous Prater park as well as the Praterstern transport hub.
Video evidence shows an SUV ramming Mallil and Oshana on a motorcycle knocking them to the ground.
An attacker from Niger wounded two reporters for the National Geographic channel at a market in Gabon
France has been in a state of emergency following a spate of attacks by Islamist militants over the last two years, including attacks in Paris in November 2015 which killed 130 people.
The militant Islamic State group, monitored in Cairo, said one of its fighters had carried out the attack.
Both of those killed in the attack were women, as well as six of the eight wounded.
One person was arrested and the police are searching for other possible attackers.
Multiple German news outlets reported that Ahmad screamed "Allahu Akbar" during the attack.
The man made references to Allah and asked at least one person if they were Muslim before he assaulted them at the Crossroads Center mall in St. Cloud.
Labour MP Jo Cox, 41, succumbs to wounds after being shot, stabbed as she prepared to hold a meeting with constituents in Birstall near Leeds.
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman didn't take kindly to a 'Haaretz' column critical of his policy.
The victim was attacked during his weight-lifting set.
Major improvement was seen in the condition of Asher Elmaliach, the security guard who was stabbed at the Jerusalem central bus station three weeks ago.
Kokia was murdered in a terror attack in the southern city of Arad in late November
New information has been released by the Shin Bet about the murder of a soldier in Arad.
It is not yet known if the stabbing was criminal or terror-related.
Asher Elmaliach showed "signs of awakening" Monday morning.
According to Palestinian media, the Jerusalem Central Bus Station terrorist is 24-year-old Yasin Abu al-Qur’a from Talluza, near Nablus.
Palestinian terrorist set out on a murderous spree, running over and stabbing Israelis in different locations across the West Bank.
A local pizzeria worker hit 21 year old Mansour Khatib with a large pizza tray to stop the attack.
A month after the Temple Mount crisis, any report is considered a possible terror attack and is treated as such until troops know otherwise.
According to the indictment document, it is not known when Hamadah decided to carry out a stabbing attack.
The prime minister spoke Tuesday after visiting the Yavne supermarket stabbing victim in the hospital.
Meretz's Esawi Frej also took issue with Netanyahu's warmly welcoming the guard home and his office's praising his handling of the incident.
Police opened an investigation into the incident and a gag order was placed on all details of the investigation Sunday morning.
Top political and security official said Israel is still in the middle of a “wave of terrorism” and expressed concern that the incident could lead Israel to slide back into the late 2015 period.
The military says the soldier "didn't do as expected" during the Mevo Dotan terror stabbing earlier this month.
No injuries were reported and the perpetrator was shot and later died of her wounds.
Investigation opened, officer unharmed
The attempted attack took place near Huwara in the northern West Bank. No fatalities have been reported and the assailant was neutralized at the scene.
The terrorist is a 57-year-old man from east Jerusalem with mental health issues.
Illegal fireworks during Purim are common for the holiday's activities.
An Arab-Israeli woman was also sentenced to 16 years for a separate stabbing attack.
Verdict delivered in nearly 8-month case surrounding March 2016 incident in which IDF soldier Elor Azaria was filmed shooting a seemingly incapacitated Palestinian terrorist.
The court also sentenced the woman, Sarouk Dawisat, to pay NIS 80,000 compensation to the two men she attacked, one of whom she stabbed.
IDF forces are searching for the terrorist.
Facebook has claimed that the Communications Decency Act bars all legal claims against it for posts by third parties using its platform – a defense which has proved unbeatable to date.
Medics found the man on the side of the road in critical condition, and he was pronounced dead at the Rabin Medical Center - Beilinson Campus.
The girl’s unidentified 39-year-old stepfather was arrested shortly after carrying out the attack and remains in custody after a Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court judge ordered his remand.
Police say suspected assailant was a 17-year-old Palestinian male.
Initial investigations indicate that the teen, a Jerusalem resident, was intending to attack police.
Ya'alon: There is a struggle here over the character and nature of Israel.
IDF Source: We gave medical treatment to 170 Palestinians, many of them assailants, in past six months - This is our norm.
Witness: Defendant Schlissel would have been killed if he had not been Haredi.
Israeli man, 25, hospitalized with broken facial bones, skull fractures amid search for suspect; police investigating if criminal or terror-related
A woman stabbed a man in his shoulder before being subdued by Israeli security forces.
German officials said they had been left "dismayed and furious" by the stabbing, calling it a deliberate attack on foreign tourists.
While it will take generations to undo the damage that has already been done, these moves represent a handful of first steps that can be taken to end years of bloodshed.
Once true cause of radical Islamic terrorism is understood, West will realize that Israel is a valuable partner.
