Orthodox Jewish man stabbed multiple times outside New York home

A 32-year-old Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed multiple times outside his home in Rockland County New York on 8:30 p.m. Thursday night local time, according to multiple media reports.

The man had just pulled into his driveway when an unknown attacker stabbed him, according to ABC7 News New York.

The wife of the victim heard his screams and found him covered in blood, according to CBS News.

Police questioned someone overnight, according to ABC but the individual was released. Police are now going door-to-door to try to find information.

A resident near the location of the attack reported that a man approached him 15 minutes before the stabbing.

The victim is now recovering from surgery and is in stable condition.

It is unclear if the attack was motivated by antisemitism. The neighborhood has a large number of Orthodox Jewish residents, according to CBS News. England - Police tape (credit: FLICKR)

Community response to the incident

"Busy taking bags from the vehicle and then suddenly turns around, and you have somebody standing there, stabbing you in the neck, or wherever. It's absolutely an insane and frightening situation," Yossi Gestetner, a member of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, told CBS. "I'm hopeful and confident that law enforcement will continue to pursue this until this is solved."

The Anti-Defamation League commented on the attack on X, writing that "We are deeply disturbed by this violent attack on a member of the Orthodox Jewish community in Rockland County, NY, and call on law enforcement to investigate this incident."