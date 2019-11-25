The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Lindsey Graham, Ron Dermer support U.S.-Israel defense treaty

Graham discussed the possible Senate move at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) gala event in Washington.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 21:17
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham holds a news conference to discuss his plans to introduce a Senate resolution condeming the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump as "illegitimate" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2019; Israe (photo credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham holds a news conference to discuss his plans to introduce a Senate resolution condeming the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump as "illegitimate" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2019; Israe
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
Washington — Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed support in a possible Senate move to ratify a narrow U.S.-Israel mutual defense treaty in 2020 on Wednesday. He spoke at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) gala event in Washington.
"I think it will be the biggest advancement in a long time regarding the U.S.-Israel relationship, and I think it will be the biggest deterrent to a big war in a very long time," Graham said.
"My hope is that we can draft a mutual defense agreement that is consistent with Israel's ability to defend herself, consistent with the United States' strategic interest, which is to make sure that our number one ally in the region doesn't go by the wayside," the Senator added. "If we can pull this off, I think it would be one of the most important things we've ever done to solidify this relationship. I think it will have a calming effect on a region that needs some calm."
Israel's Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, said that Israel's top officials would welcome such a treaty.
"That's something that I strongly support," the ambassador said. "It's something that has the support of Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel's sitting chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, [and] of our current national security advisor. And I have spoken to all three of those people directly about it, and they are all positively inclined."
"The treaty would do three things," Dermer clarified. "First, it would give powerful expression to the alliance between America and Israel. The second thing it would provide a layer of deterrence against the most extreme threats that Israel faces, thereby enhancing both security and stability. And third, it would give a platform to upgrade the alliance between our two countries dramatically."
"I strongly believe that the mutual defense treaty is part of the effort to strengthen the alliance," he added.
Dermer addressed the move of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and jokingly said: "Let's say there were more protests on US college campuses than there were in the Middle East."
He also mentioned the protests in Iran and the relations between Israel and the Arab world. "What's happening behind the scenes in Israel-Arab relations would make your head spin. It's like an iceberg where the greatest strength is below the surface and invisible," he said. "I hope more will be done to aid those who are protesting in Iran."


