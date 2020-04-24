The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

42 fallen soldiers since last Remembrance Day, ceremonies held online

Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the main ceremonies at the Western Wall plaza and Mount Herzl to be held without an audience.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM, TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 24, 2020 07:49
Yahrzeit candle (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yahrzeit candle
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A total of 42 deaths were added to Israel's list of fallen soldiers between the previous Remembrance Day until now, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday morning, with another 33 disabled persons dying as a result of injury in defense services. Since coronavirus regulations limit bereaved families from visiting their lost ones' graves, the names of all fallen soldiers will be read in succession prior to the Remembrance Day ceremony on Tuesday morning.
Remembrance Day "expresses the painful partnership of bereaved families and the moral obligation to remember and perpetuate the fallen," said Arieh Moalem, Deputy Directer of the Family, Memorial and Heritage Department of the Defense Ministry. "This year, Remembrance Day events will be held without the participation of the general public. We will continue to march alongside you, the bereaved families, in the long and neverending journey of coping with the memory of your loved ones.
"This year, we will all stay home and remember," he concluded.
As is every year, a siren will go off on the eve of Remembrance Day this coming Monday at 8 p.m., and another one on Remembrance Day itself at 11 a.m., during which the country stands still for a moment of silence and remembrance for the fallen soldiers of the IDF.
Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the Defense Ministry decided last month that the main ceremonies at the Western Wall plaza (on Remembrance Day eve) and Mount Herzl (Remembrance Day) to be held without an audience and instead to be broadcast live.
In addition, ceremonies in all military cemeteries across the country will be canceled in their usual form and in their place IDF soldiers will hold a candlelight vigil as well as a salute by a commander and military cantor saying the Kaddish. The placing of wreaths and candles on graves will take place in accordance with the guidelines set by the health ministry.
IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman told reporters that troops have already been sent to the 53 military cemeteries across the country, welcoming bereaved families with bottles of water, flags and commemoration candles. Troops will also be going around to every grave to place a candle, wreath and flag of Israel.
With the first siren on the eve of Remembrance Day, the annual ceremony in front of the Western Wall will occur. The ceremony will end with a call for Israelis to go onto their balconies and join together in singing the national anthem, "Hatikvah."
The ceremony on Remembrance Day itself will be held without an audience, as well. Because the bereaved families were not granted visit to their loved ones' graves on that same day, members of the Israeli defense systems will read the names of all 23,816 fallen soldiers from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the State Memorial Hall before the ceremony begins.
The Family, Memorial and Heritage Department of the Defense Ministry asked the public to follow coronavirus regulations by lighting a memorial candle and communicating by digital means rather than going out to public services, as is tradition throughout the country.
The national ceremonies, as well, have been created so that they occur without a live audience.
As restrictions for the eve and day of Remembrance day say that no one is to visit the military cemeteries, families of fallen soldiers were encouraged to spend the week leading up to Remembrance Day visiting the aforementioned graves, with renovation, maintenance, cleaning and landscaping having occurred ahead of the event.
The memorial ceremony traditional of Remembrance day, in which an Israeli flag is lifted half-mast to pay respect for each individual fallen soldier, with a "Yizkor" ribbon placed alongside it.


Tags IDF remembrance day Sirens
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A broken economy following the coronavirus pandemic By JPOST EDITORIAL
Keeping our eyes open doesn't help us see the virus By YAAKOV KATZ
A coronavirus-era window to the world – opinion By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': What was Benny Gantz really thinking? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Hell hath no fury like Bibi-haters scorned – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by