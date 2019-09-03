Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Border police seize 15 illegal weapons in Judea and Samaria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 3, 2019 01:33
Israel Border Police guard an area in the Arab market in Jerusalem's Old City following a terrorist attack. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The Israeli border police seized 15 illegal weapons and a sniper's weapon in a suspect's house in Judea and Samaria, the police stated.

During the search which was carried out by the Israeli border police in against illegal weapons, one suspects, a man in his 40s was arrested and will appear before the court in Hadera on Monday at 9:00 local time.

These operations against illegal weapons and criminal activities, bringing together operations and intelligence, have already brought about the seizing of 3661 illegal weapons and ammunition and for 2074 suspects being arrested on charges of holding them illegally.


