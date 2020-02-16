COGAT: Civilian measures for Gaza cancelled after rocket fire

The expected improvement in civilian conditions following an informal agreement between Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has been cancelled following the continuation of rocket fire, according to a report from Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). Some of the civilian measures included the expansion of the fishing zone for Gazan fisherman and the transfer of infrastructure supplies to Gaza. The decision to cancel the informal agreement will be decided on an ad hoc basis, according to COGAT. Similarly, COGAT added that "Hamas is responsible for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip. Unless the peace is maintained, the State of Israel will act accordingly." COGAT is a unit in the Israeli Ministry of Defense that manages coordinating civilian issues between the State of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces, international organizations, diplomats, and the Palestinian Authority.