Children in southern Israel find rigged incendiary kite

Palestinians prepare an incendiary device attached to a kite before trying to fly it over the border fence with Israel, on the eastern outskirts of Jabalia, on May 4, 2018. . (photo credit: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Sappers neutralized a harmful device that was attached to an incendiary kite launched into Israel from Gaza and found by children in the Sdot Negev Regional Council on Sunday. A robot neutralized the device and there were no injuries in the incident.



“The public must show responsibility and immediately call the professionals – sappers of the Israel Police – in any case of this kind, without endangering their security,” the police said.





On Sunday evening at least 11 fires were sparked by kites in the areas of Kisufim and Be’eri. Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund firefighters were working to gain control over the fires and prevent them from spreading.Earlier in the day, residents of Karmei HaKatif in the Lachish Regional Council were evacuated due to a fire burning close to the settlement.Firefighters extinguished the flames after some two hours and residents were later allowed to return home.