Gaza terror groups will join Hezbollah-Israel war - report

The Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip will join any confrontation between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group, the Lebanese satellite television station Al-Mayadeen reported on Tuesday.



The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen quoted an unnamed source in the “Palestinian resistance” in the Gaza Strip as saying: “If war breaks out with Hezbollah, we will be at the front line.”

The source, who was described as a leader of the “Palestinian resistance,” said that Israel “must read the message of our support for the resistance in Lebanon.”Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other Gaza-based groups have condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes in Syrian and Lebanon and voiced support for Hezbollah.Hezbollah said on Monday night that the two drones that fell in its stronghold suburb of Dahiya in Beirut earlier this week were both armed with 5.5 kilos of C4 explosives. The IDF has remained mum on the alleged attack.Israel, however, did take responsibility for striking an Iranian position south of the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing to Hezbollah members and one Iranian planning to attack northern Israel with armed drones.

