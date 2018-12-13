Gun attacks in West Bank bring back memories of worse to come

IDF and Magen David Adom at the sceneof the terror shooting in the Barkan industrial Zone.
(photo credit: HALLEL MEIR/TPS)
X
Almost ten years ago, in 2009, US Lt.-Gen. Keith Dayton warned that Palestinian expectations for statehood could boil over if statehood wasn’t realized. The head of the Office of the US Security Coordinator, which was training the Palestinian Security Forces with US support, Dayton said that “there is perhaps a two-year shelf life on being told that you’re to create a state.” However, his pessimistic view has not come to fruition. Instead, the Palestinian Authority and its security forces have largely kept the peace in their parts of the West Bank and Israel’s security forces have been able to prevent hundreds of other terror attacks. This week things seemed in danger of unraveling with two serious drive-by shootings.
The drive-by shootings took place on the same section of route 60. As with the Barkan terrorist, who was found hiding not far from where he had perpetrated his attack, the terrorist in the Ofra drive-by that killed a baby, was found in a nearby suburb of Ramallah.
This could lead one to conclude that these localized attacks will be solved locally, with security forces sweeps and raids to find the perpetrators.
But there are large issues at stake. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is entering his 14th year in office. He came into office through a series of appointments and elections, becoming prime minister in 2003, while the Second Intifada was still nearing its bloody end. He became chairman of the Palestinian Liberation Organization in 2004, and president of the PA in 2005. His tenure was rocked early on by the rise of Hamas and saw the PA and Abbas’s Fatah chased out of Gaza. This set the stage of division that he has presided over, with Hamas in Gaza and Abbas in Ramallah. During that period there has largely been a kind of cold peace with Israel. It has been punctuated by rounds of violence.
In June 2014 three Jewish teenagers were kidnapped from a bus stop in Gush Etzionand and murdered. This was part of a terrible summer of violence that eventually resulted in the Gaza war. In 2015 and 2016 there were a spate of stabbings and ramming attacks. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that in four months of 2015 there were 100 stabbings, 38 shootings and 22 vehicular attacks. Worse came in the next year, creating a wave of mostly lone wolf terrorism fanned by social media incitement. Route 60 has been a particular target of terror with 25 people killed in 22 years in just one 16 km stretch of the road, according to a study at The Jerusalem Post.
The latest wave of attacks has included shootings, but there are other attempted attacks that take place in the background, and have continued to take place over the years, often hidden from view. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel prevented 500 attacks in 2018. 400 attacks were foiled in 2017. 400 attacks were also prevented in 2016 and the Shin Bet said it stopped 2,000 attacks overall using cyber technology. We don’t know what types of attacks these were, but it appears most were not the sophisticated and large suicide bombings that were an emblem of the Second Intifada. During that era from 2000 to 2005, one study found, there were 138 suicide attacks, murdering 509 people. But Palestinian terrorism has found other ways. Hamas launched 460 rockets in November. Hamas has also carried on nine months of riots along the Gaza border since March 2018 leading to the death of more than 200 people and thousands injured in Gaza by Israeli fire. In addition more than 1,364 fires have been started due to the launching of arson balloons from Gaza.
This puts in perspective the recent drive-by shootings. In general, the era of Palestinian shooting attacks using rifles and handguns has decreased due to IDF raids and confiscation of weapons in the West Bank. In recent years, Palestinians have increasingly used homemade “Carlo” submachine guns. In frequent raids many of these guns have been found over the years. For instance, in July, 18 Palestinians were detained in the West Bank. In June 2017, eight were detained. In August 2016 dozens of illegal handguns and other weapons were found, including a half dozen gun workshops and machines for making guns. One report said 39 handguns and several rifles were confiscated that summer. But this is clearly only the tip of an iceberg. There is a low level conflict in the shadows in the West Bank that consists of raids to find firearms, clashes in different areas involving stone throwing, and the reports of attempted attacks that are interdicted.
The IDF has warned recently that there is a chance for escalation in the West Bank. According to the Shin Bet there were 109 attacks in October and 80 in September. That would be on top of the attacks that were prevented. This isn’t a small number, it is just that there are a small number of casualties on both sides which leads to the perception that there is no ongoing terrorism in the West Bank.Hamas has celebrated
the recent attacks in the West Bank. It put out a statement celebrating the “resistance” on December 13 after one of its members involved in the Ofra attack was found and killed. It wants to boast its role and it is also seeking to show its popularity on the ground through social media. In Ramallah, next to the Christmas tree erected downtown, rallies have taken place. They also took place in Bir Zeit and Gaza, where sweets were distributed.
Thirteen years have passed since the end of the Second Intifada in the West Bank. Since then, every year brings with it warnings of a new “explosion” in violence, a new “spark.” It’s never known what that spark might be. The First Intifada was not predicted until it began. Already more people have been wounded in the clashes in Gaza over the last nine months than during a similar period in the First Intifada. In fact our understanding of what constitutes an “Intifada” may be warped by perceptions of what constitutes a large number of terrorist attacks. The actual numbers are staggering in terms of the potential death toll from the 500 prevented attacks and the attacks that don’t cause mass casualties due to better security. This is also the case with the rocket fire from Gaza. The November rocket fire was larger than any day of rocket attacks during the 2009, 2012 or 2014 wars. However the perception of its seriousness was less due to the ability to intercept the rockets.
Israel is also focused on Operation Northern Shield to root out Hezbollah tunnels and preempt escalation in the north. This is something the current government has concentrated on. In November, Netanyahu sought to downplay the Gaza conflict, potential largely to focus on the north, according to reports. Similarly, no one has an interest in a conflict in the West Bank. But serious drive-by shootings are a major escalation. At present the security forces of the Palestinian Authority have continued to play a key role in keeping some of the percolating violence from bubbling over. But just as Dayton warned, it’s never clear when the shelf life of this quiet and security cooperation may begin to erode.
