Hezbollah releases clandestine photos of IDF soldiers near Lebanese border

Pictures of IDF soldiers operating on the Lebanon border, released by Hezbollah.
(photo credit: HEZBOLLAH TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND AL-MANAR)
Dozens of close-up pictures and videos of IDF troops taking part in Operation Northern Shield have been released by Hezbollah, including a map indicating where Israel’s military is currently operating.
“Hezbollah war media department launched an intensified campaign to show the weakness and fragility of the Israeli army, shooting the enemy soldiers from rear positions, which shows that the Resistance soldiers can infiltrate into their positions and capture them,” read a report by the Lebanese al-Manar website.
“The Israeli soldiers deployed on the border with Lebanon have become a joke as the Lebanese public enjoyed making fun of them,” it continued, adding the “Hezbollah phantom is always haunting the Israelis, imposing on them certain formulas which they would have never followed."
Several of the pictures showed IDF troops operating alongside UNIFIL Peacekeepers while other close-up pictures showed troops smoking or resting. The map released by Hezbollah show five locations where they claim that Israel’s military is currently excavating to locate other tunnels across from the southern Lebanese villages of Kfar Kila, Mis Al-Jabel, Blida, Ramiyah, and Alma'Ash-Sha'b.
The IDF launched Operation Northern Shield last week
in order to detect and neutralize cross-border attack tunnels dug by the Iranian-backed Shiite organization.
A timeline of the IDF's battle against Hezbollah attack tunnels, December 4, 2018 (IDF Spokesperson)
The military has so far announced that it exposed two tunnels which crossed into Israel, one outside the community of Metulla and another whose location cannot be disclosed. Another tunnel has been discovered by the IDF who is currently working to fully expose it.
Dozens of Hezbollah tunnels are believed to have been dug along the 130 kilometer border between the two countries and the military said the operation dubbed “Northern Shield” would take several months to complete.
On Tuesday, a delegation of senior IDF officers, led by the head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva, departed to Moscow to brief their Russian counterparts on Operation Northern Shield and other operational issues.
On Monday night, the IDF released audio recordings of what it claims are sounds of Hezbollah militants tunneling. These sounds are what allowed the IDF to locate three tunnels, two of which had crossed into northern Israel.
The recordings of seismic activity, the IDF said, are what led the joint task force of the Intelligence Directorate and the Northern Command known as “The Laboratory” to find the tunnels.
The technology used by the unit include both existing sensors and newly developed equipment to manipulate the data received by the sensors to map the tunnels. Once a tunnel is located, the military works with both the elite Yahalom special engineering unit and civilian contractors to fully expose and neutralize it.
“The development of the capabilities and operating techniques of the Laboratory in the Northern Command were carried out in light of our attempts to use the Laboratory in the Gaza Division,” said Col. Yaniv Avitan, of the IDF’s Technology and Logistics Directorate, adding that “we have at our disposal in the technology department of the IDF Ground Forces the best technological minds and measures that are needed to fulfill this mission.”
Led by Cpt. G (whose full name cannot be released for security purposes) and made up of soldiers from technology and intelligence units, The Laboratory is based on a similar unit stationed along Israel’s border with the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
“We brought with us the knowledge that we accumulated there and brought it north,” said Cpt. G who previously served as the deputy head of the Southern Command’s tunnel unit.“We learned that when we bring together the field engineers, researchers, and technology people from a variety of disciplines, the results aren’t slow to come.”
