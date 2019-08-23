Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF stops Gaza terrorist entering Israel after grenades thrown at troops

Events come as Gaza violence increases.

By
August 23, 2019 01:29
GAZAN PROTESTERS at the border fence on Saturday. (Reuters)

GAZAN PROTESTERS at the border fence on Saturday. (Reuters). (photo credit: REUTERS)

The IDF stopped yet another terrorist from entering Israel near the southern community of Kibbutz Nachal Oz, late Thursday night.

“The gunman,” as a Hamas affiliated Telegram channel referred to the attacker, approached the Gaza ‘security fence’ and “hurled several grenades at IDF soldiers,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a tweet.

The IDF “troops charged and stopped the terrorist,” the tweet said.

Palestinian media sources reported that the terrorist was killed by IDF troops.

 The Hamas affiliated Telegram channel said the terrorist "was shot before crossing the border," implying the armed Palestinian was attempting to enter Israeli territory.

Palestinian reports also said that one Palestinian was injured and taken to the Shifa hospital in Gaza.

This is a developing story.


