IDF stops Gaza terrorist entering Israel after grenades thrown at troops

The IDF stopped yet another terrorist from entering Israel near the southern community of Kibbutz Nachal Oz, late Thursday night.



“The gunman,” as a Hamas affiliated Telegram channel referred to the attacker, approached the Gaza ‘security fence’ and “hurled several grenades at IDF soldiers,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a tweet.

We just identified an armed terrorist from #Gaza approaching the security fence with #Israel. The terrorist hurled several grenades at IDF soldiers.



The troops charged and stopped the terrorist. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 22, 2019

The IDF “troops charged and stopped the terrorist,” the tweet said.Palestinian media sources reported that the terrorist was killed by IDF troops.The Hamas affiliated Telegram channel said the terrorist "was shot before crossing the border," implying the armed Palestinian was attempting to enter Israeli territory.Palestinian reports also said that one Palestinian was injured and taken to the Shifa hospital in Gaza.This is a developing story.

