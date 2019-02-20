Israel unveils Rafael's new advanced bunker buster missile, 'Rocks'

The "Rocks" system deployed on an F-16 fighter jet.
(photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)
X
With tensions still high between Israel and Iran a new air-to-surface long-range missile designed for the annihilation of high quality targets deep underground in heavily defended areas has been developed by Israeli defense giant Rafael.
Dubbed “Rocks,” the innovative missile is being presented this week for the first time at the AeroIndia Air Show in Bengaluru , India.
Earlier in February, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened his country would "raze Tel Aviv and Hafia to the ground"
if the United States attacked the Islamic Republic.
According to a statement released by Rafael, the new missile is equipped with a penetration or blast fragmentation warhead capable of destroying targets above the surface or deep underground in heavily surface-to-air defended areas.
It can be used against quality targets, whether stationary or mobile, and even in arenas where the enemy uses countermeasures against GPS systems.
“Rocks uses its INS/GPS for mid-course navigation while homing on to the target is performed by using its EO seeker and advanced image processing algorithms, which ensures hitting targets with great precision, overcoming GPS jamming or denial,” read the statement.
Rocks is launched from significant standoff range, far beyond the coverage areas of enemy air defense systems and performs a high velocity trajectory towards the target, reducing the exposure of the aircraft as well as improves the chances of successfully hitting targets.
“Rocks provides a cutting edge and cost-effective solution that combines several combat-proven technologies inherited from our latest generation SPICE system. Rocks effectively answers a growing demand for long range, GPS-independent Air-to-Ground precision strike capability,” said Yuval Miller, Executive Vice-President and General-Manager of Rafael's Air & C4ISR Systems Division.
“AeroIndia is an excellent opportunity to present this new system, and we can proudly say that as of today Rafael is well-situated in Inia with a broad industrial base, joint-ventures, indigenous companies and a substantial Indian supply-chain, as part of our commitment to the Made in India policy,” Miller added.
Also on Wednesday, Rafael and businessman Avihai Stolero announced that they had finalized a merger agreement to acquire Yavne-based unmanned aerial systems (UAV) manufacturer Aeronautics in a deal worth NIS 850 million ($235m.)
Under the terms of the acquisition, the companies will seek to retain the employees of Aeronautics, who will receive a total of NIS 8.5 million ($2.35m.) as part of the deal.
With the completion of the deal, Aeronautics will become a full subsidiary of a new company jointly owned by Rafael and Stolero, and will be de-listed from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.Eytan Halon contributed to this report.
