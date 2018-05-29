May 29 2018
|
Sivan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israeli Navy enforces Gaza maritime blockade, stops flotilla

The flotilla marks eight years since Israeli naval commandos raided the Turkish ship MV Mavi Marmara.

By
May 29, 2018 14:50
2 minute read.
Israeli Navy enforces Gaza maritime blockade, stops flotilla

A boat aiming to break Israel's maritime blockade on Gaza at sea, May 29, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

The Israeli Navy enforced its maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, stopping a flotilla of Gazan protesters seeking to breach Israel's naval barrier.

Organizers of the protest, affiliated with the "Great March of Return", said a large Gazan fishing boat, the Al-Hurriyah (Liberty), would carry 35 Gazans hoping to receive medical treatment or study abroad in an attempt to bypass the maritime blockade.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The boat's intended destination was said to be Cyprus, and it set off from a Gaza port surrounded by dozens of smaller boats manned by supporters of the effort.

According to the IDF spokesperson's office Hamas was able to stop some of the boats from crossing the nine pile limit of the fishing waters and Israeli navy ships stopped the rest.

The flotilla, say organizers, marks eight years since Israeli naval commandos raided the Turkish ship MV Mavi Marmara, one of six ships of the "Gaza Freedom Flotilla," leaving nine activists on board dead after violent clashes broke out. Ten Israeli Shayetet 13 commandos were wounded, one seriously.

An IDF soldier rappels onto the Mavi Marmara during the Navy raid in 2010 (IDF)

Since Hamas's takeover of the Gaza Strip in 2007, Israel has imposed a strict land, sea and air blockade on the Gaza Strip amid concerns of weapons trafficking. Egypt rarely opens its single crossing with Gaza.

Activists from Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) attended an opening ceremony for the flotilla. Images of the boat prior to departure showed Hamas officials on board.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, condemned the flotilla as an example of Hamas "cynically risking" the lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

"Shame on all involved in inciting the so called “reverse flotilla” today," Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

"Hamas treats this like a play being acted out for a live media audience. But these are real lives Hamas is cynically risking in a grim bid to hold on to power," he said.

"This Flotilla is one more step backwards for Hamas, and their leadership is dragging the Palestinians of Gaza with them."

Organizers of the flotilla reportedly warned participants to expect Israel to use force to prevent the flotilla from breaching the blockade if necessary.

People watch as a boat prepares to set sail in attempt to break Israel's maritime blockade on Gaza, May 29, 2018. (Reuters)

On Sunday, a "Freedom Flotilla" consisting of four ships seeking to break Israel's maritime blockade docked in the German city of Wilhelmshaven, one of several European stops on its way to Gaza. It aims to reach the Hamas-controlled enclave in late July. The flotilla's next destination is Amsterdam.

Organizers of the European-based flotilla said they saluted the "humanitarian mission" carried out by Tuesday's flotilla participants, calling on governments to ensure safe passage for the boat.

A United Nations review of Israel's maritime blockade, published in 2011 following the raid on the Mavi Marmara, held that the blockade was both legal and appropriate, but deemed Israeli troops to have used "excessive and unreasonable force" to seize control of the boat.

In November 2017, the International Criminal Court chief prosecutor shut the door permanently on war crimes allegations relating to the flotilla raid, effectively ending any last threat of prosecution following the incident.


Related Content

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip
May 29, 2018
LIVE UPDATES: Tensions flare as dozens of mortars fired at Israel from Gaza

By ANNA AHRONHEIM, JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut