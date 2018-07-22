Jordan condemns Jewish ascent to Temple Mount by 'occupying power'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The visit by some 1,400 Jews to the Temple Mount on Sunday to mark Tisha Be'av, the Jewish day of mourning commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples, constitutes a provocation to worshipers and Muslims the world over, Jordanian and Palestinian spokesman said on Sunday.



According to Petra, Jordan's official news service, Jordanian government spokesman Jumana Ghneimat “condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli violations and provocations against Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Al Haram al-Sharif compound, especially the provocative incursions of extremists and settlers that took place today into the courtyards of the holy site.”





Ghneimat, Jordan's minister of state for media affairs, said the visit of the Jews to the site, “conducted under protection of the Israeli police, violate the sanctity of this holy place, provoke sentiments of worshipers and Muslims all over the world, and constitute a violation of Israel's obligations as an occupying power under international and international humanitarian laws.”Ghneimat said the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv wrote a letter to the Israeli Foreign Ministry condemning “those violations,” and calling for an “immediate halt.”The Foreign Ministry had no comment.The Jordanians were not the only ones to protest.Palestinian Authority spokesman Yousif Mahmoud said in a statement published by WAFA, the official PA news Agency, that Sunday was “a black day in the history of the city of Jerusalem, and in the history of Palestine and the history of the Arabs and Muslims."He said that images of the Jews on the Temple Mount is “a flagrant challenge to the Arab and Islamic nations and a violation of international laws.”Both the Jordanian and Palestinian media referred to Jews “storming” the site.“Over a thousand of Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under armed security by the Israeli police on Sunday morning,” the Palestinian Ma'an news agency reported.According to this report, “hundreds of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the form of successive groups” that came from the ramp leading up from the Western Wall plaza.“Sources added,” the Ma’an report continued, “that many of the Israeli settlers performed Jewish religious rituals in the compound, while Israeli police removed several extremist Israeli settlers from the premises.”According to Ma'an, all this took place in “the central occupied West Bank district of Jerusalem.”Likud MK Yehuda Glick, who champions the right of Jews to go to and pray on the Temple Mount, posted a tweet noting the number of Jews who went to the Temple Mount on Sunday, and observing that “until a few years ago the Temple Mount was closed on Tisha Be'Av for non-Muslims.”