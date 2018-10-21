October 21 2018
|
Heshvan, 12, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Netanyahu: Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated

He spoke out after a dramatic Saturday night announced that the village’s destruction would be delayed until further nothing.

By
October 21, 2018 09:54
4 minute read.

Netanyahu: Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated, October 21, 2018 (GPO)

Netanyahu: Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated, October 21, 2018 (GPO)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured his right-wing base that the delay in the demolition of the West Bank herding village of Khan al-Ahmar was temporary and that a timetable would be set by a Sunday cabinet meeting.

"Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated, this is a court decision, this is our policy and it will also be implemented,” Netanyahu said.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


I do not intend to postpone this until further notice, contrary to the publications,” he added.

He spoke out after a dramatic Saturday night announcement that the village’s destruction would be delayed until further notice.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said, “I have no intention of postponing this until further notice, but for a short, short time.”

Netanyahu said he wanted to make another attempt at a consensual evocation. “The amount of time to achieve this consent will be determined by the Cabinet. I will convene it today. It will make a decision. The [timetable will be] short. I believe [the evacuation] will also be consensual.”

He spoke just after Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads the Bayit Yehudi party, swore that he would ensure the demolition of the village.

"Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated. This is an illegal construction whose destruction was approved by the Supreme Court.

“In a state which abides by the rule of law, the law is enforced even if there is opposition or threats from the international community. The Bayit Yehudi party will make sure that it does happen,” Bennett said.

On Saturday night Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s office said in response that he opposed the delay and that the decision was taken in spite of his “resolute opposition.”

Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office said that the intention now was to negotiate with the residents of Khan al-Ahmar and to look at some of the proposals that have been raised.

The international community, particularly the European Union and its member states, have called on Israel not to evacuate the village of some 180 Jahalin Bedouin that is located near Route 1, just below the Kfar Adumim settlement.

On Wednesday the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda warned Israel that the forced relocation of the village was “war crime,”

She said, “I have been following with concern the planned eviction of the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, in the West Bank.  Evacuation by force now appears imminent, and with it the prospects for further escalation and violence.”

“It bears recalling, as a general matter, that extensive destruction of property without military necessity and population transfers in an occupied territory constitute war crimes under the Rome Statute,” she said.

Israel’s High Court of Justice had ruled that there was no legal barrier to the demolition of the village, but that it preferred to see a negotiated resolution.

Right wing politicians and activists immediately condemned the delay and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to rescind it.

MK Moti Yogev (The Bayit Yehudi) decried Netanyahu’s “unprecedented laxity” and said that the delay should last more than two weeks.

“International criticism is not a reason to give up on our sovereignty and our laws,” said Yogev who chairs the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee sub-group on Judea and Samaria. He plans to discuss the matter with the sub group on November 1.

MK Bezalel Smotrich noted ironically, “tell me again that we have a right-wing government.”

He said he planned to join a protest event at Khan al-Ahmar at 5 p.m. on Monday, led by the right-wing NGO Regavim. “I call on all coalition member to join us rather than vote in the Knesset. We will tour the place and together we will try to grow a spine.”

Regavim called the delay a "shameful capitulation."

"For years, Prime Minister Netanyahu has implemented a policy of selective law enforcement against Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. Tonight's decision reeks of cowardice and makes a laughingstock of Israel's sovereignty and commitment to law and order.”

“If the Prime Minister does not come to his senses quickly, the blame for this stinging defeat in the battle for Area C and the capitulation to the Palestinian Authority's hostile takeover will be Netanyahu's lasting legacy of shame. The Prime Minister cannot shift the blame in the direction of the Supreme Court; he has no one to blame but himself,” Regavim said.

Repeated clashes have broken out at Khan al-Ahmar over the last week, as the IDF completed road work so that it could more easily demolish the village’s tents and shacks. On Friday, border police peppered sprayed protestors. On Thursday, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah made a solidarity visit to the village.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Hagai El-Ad, Executive Director of B'Tselem, a leading Israeli human rights organisation
October 21, 2018
Likud MK calls on attorney general to dismantle B'Tselem

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut