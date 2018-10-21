Netanyahu: Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured his right-wing base that the delay in the demolition of the West Bank herding village of Khan al-Ahmar was temporary and that a timetable would be set by a Sunday cabinet meeting.
"Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated, this is a court decision, this is our policy and it will also be implemented,” Netanyahu said.
I do not intend to postpone this until further notice, contrary to the publications,” he added.
He spoke out after a dramatic Saturday night announcement that the village’s destruction would be delayed until further notice
.
On Sunday, Netanyahu said, “I have no intention of postponing this until further notice, but for a short, short time.”
Netanyahu said he wanted to make another attempt at a consensual evocation. “The amount of time to achieve this consent will be determined by the Cabinet. I will convene it today. It will make a decision. The [timetable will be] short. I believe [the evacuation] will also be consensual.”
He spoke just after Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads the Bayit Yehudi party, swore that he would ensure the demolition of the village.
"Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated. This is an illegal construction whose destruction was approved by the Supreme Court.
“In a state which abides by the rule of law, the law is enforced even if there is opposition or threats from the international community. The Bayit Yehudi party will make sure that it does happen,” Bennett said.
On Saturday night Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s office said in response that he opposed the delay and that the decision was taken in spite of his “resolute opposition.”
Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office said that the intention now was to negotiate with the residents of Khan al-Ahmar and to look at some of the proposals that have been raised.
The international community, particularly the European Union and its member states, have called on Israel not to evacuate the village
of some 180 Jahalin Bedouin that is located near Route 1, just below the Kfar Adumim settlement.
On Wednesday the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda warned Israel that the forced relocation of the village was “war crime,”
She said, “I have been following with concern the planned eviction of the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, in the West Bank. Evacuation by force now appears imminent, and with it the prospects for further escalation and violence.”
“It bears recalling, as a general matter, that extensive destruction of property without military necessity and population transfers in an occupied territory constitute war crimes under the Rome Statute,” she said.
Israel’s High Court of Justice had ruled that there was no legal barrier to the demolition of the village, but that it preferred to see a negotiated resolution.
Right wing politicians and activists immediately condemned the delay and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to rescind it.
MK Moti Yogev (The Bayit Yehudi) decried Netanyahu’s “unprecedented laxity” and said that the delay should last more than two weeks.
“International criticism is not a reason to give up on our sovereignty and our laws,” said Yogev who chairs the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee sub-group on Judea and Samaria. He plans to discuss the matter with the sub group on November 1.
MK Bezalel Smotrich noted ironically, “tell me again that we have a right-wing government.”
He said he planned to join a protest event at Khan al-Ahmar at 5 p.m. on Monday, led by the right-wing NGO Regavim. “I call on all coalition member to join us rather than vote in the Knesset. We will tour the place and together we will try to grow a spine.”
Regavim called the delay a "shameful capitulation."
"For years, Prime Minister Netanyahu has implemented a policy of selective law enforcement against Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. Tonight's decision reeks of cowardice and makes a laughingstock of Israel's sovereignty and commitment to law and order.”
“If the Prime Minister does not come to his senses quickly, the blame for this stinging defeat in the battle for Area C and the capitulation to the Palestinian Authority's hostile takeover will be Netanyahu's lasting legacy of shame. The Prime Minister cannot shift the blame in the direction of the Supreme Court; he has no one to blame but himself,” Regavim said.
Repeated clashes have broken out at Khan al-Ahmar over the last week, as the IDF completed road work so that it could more easily demolish the village’s tents and shacks. On Friday, border police peppered sprayed protestors. On Thursday, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah made a solidarity visit to the village.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>