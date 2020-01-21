PA to UN: don't underestimate urgency of halting Israeli annexation

The United Nations Security Council must sanction Israel over its plans to annex the West Bank, Palestinian Authority envoy Riyad Mansour told the 15-member body, as he stressed the urgency of the situation.“The urgency of stopping Israeli annexation schmoes can not be under-estimated. We need to stop them from annexation before it talks place,” Mansour said.He spoke as in Israel the two top Israeli leadership contenders, incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz argued over twitter as to when the best time was to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley.Netanyahu has pledged to annex all West Bank settlements after the formation of a new government.Mansour warned that US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which he believed would be published soon, would fail unless it fell in line with past understandings of a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines.“Any initiative not rooted in the global consensus and international law and UN resolutions will fail,” Mansour said.He called on the UN Security Council to sanction Israel over those efforts, it a move that is unlikely to occur because the US has veto power to halt such a move at the council.“There should be no hesitation to pursue prosecution of perpetrators and to impose sanctions,” Mansour said.It’s clear that “absent accountability” Israel would persist in its illegal activities, he said.“This is not Israeli bashing. It is a call for respect for the law and a call for safeguarding human rights and salvaging a just solution that can finally end the conflict,” he said.Mansour told the council that Israeli and US efforts to sabotage a two-state solution “would not end the Palestinian fight for freedom.”