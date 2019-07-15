PA:Pals never miss opportunity to miss opportunity 'incitement,' 'racist'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Former Foreign Minister Abba Eban’s famous 1973 quote that “the Arabs never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity” is a form of racism and incitement against Palestinians, the Palestinian Authority said on Monday.



A report by the PA’s official news agency Wafa detailing “incitement and racism in Israeli media” cites an article published in The Jerusalem Post’s sister newspaper, Ma’ariv, as “evidence of incitement and racism” against Palestinians.

The July 10 article, written by former Israeli Ambassador to the US Zalman Shuval, quoted Eban’s statement and accused Palestinian leaders of working to “thwart in advance any Israeli or international initiative that would put them on the road the road to genuinely and ideologically accepting the existence of the State of Israel.”Shuval added: “The Palestinians never miss an opportunity… to miss an opportunity, – or to use a more common idiom, to shoot themselves in the foot – the late Aba Ebban quipped in his day.”Referring to the article, the PA news agency said it was yet another example of Israeli “incitement” against the Palestinian leadership.The PA report also cites a number of opinion pieces published in Israeli newspapers and statements by Israeli officials as examples of “incitement” and “racism” against the Palestinians.One of the articles cited in the PA report mentions a news story by the Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronoth about the recent Jerusalem District Court ruling that the PA is liable for civil damages for a series of terror attacks carried out mostly during the Second Intifada.Commenting on the news report, the PA news agency said: “There’s no need to analyze the article. Incitement against the Palestinian Authority and its leadership is very clear. Israeli right-wing legal groups are trying to legalize their incitement against the Palestinian people through the “judicial” system. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed by soldiers and settles as a result of the ongoing incitement by [Israeli] politicians and Israel’s policy of brainwashing against the Palestinians.”Another example of anti-Palestinian “incitement” and “racism” mentioned in the PA report refers to an article published in Ma’ariv by Jerusalem attorney and journalist Nadav Ha’etzni.In his article, Ha’etzni blasts Arab Knesset members for seeking to undermine the Jewish state and for engaging in anti-Israeli rhetoric. The article points out, however, that not all Arab Israelis place the Palestinian issue at the top of their list of priorities and says they are happy to live in Israel.The PA report said that the author, “like several Israeli journalists and politicians, are trying to delegitimize Arab members of the Knesset by separating them from their people.”The report also cites Facebook comments by Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman as further proof of Israeli “incitement” and “racism” against the Palestinians.The report mentions a July 13 Facebook post by Regev in which she attacks former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who is contesting the upcoming general election at the head of a new party called Democratic Israel. Regev was commenting on a statement by Barak in which he said that if elected he will see to it that Israel’s borders are defined within two years, adding that the border would prevent the need to annex millions of Palestinians.According to the PA report, Regev’s response to Barak also falls under the category of “incitement” and “racism” because she said: “We have a border – the Jordan Valley. Anyone who changes it will harm Israel’s security.”Netanyahu’s July 11 statement that he won’t allow the eviction of any settler in a future political settlement is also cited by the PA as an example of “racism” and “incitement.”Netanyahu made the statement at an event at Revava settlement marking the 40th anniversary of the Samaria Regional Council.Another example of Netanyahu’s “incitement” and “racism” against Palestinians, according to the PA report, is his order to the Jerusalem Police to remove a monument erected in the village of Issawiya in east Jerusalem for a resident who was killed when he launched fireworks at police officers. The prime minister’s spokesman said that “at the request of Prime Minister Netanyahu and in coordination with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon and enforcement officials, a monument was removed in Issawiya in memory of a terrorist.”The PA report accuses Lieberman of “incitement” and “racism” because of his recent criticism of Netanyahu for failing to take tough measures against Hamas and Iran.

