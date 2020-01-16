Palestinians fire at IDF soldiers in Jenin - report

Terrorists and young residents of the city chased after the vehicles as they were leaving the city and began shooting at them, according to the Palestinian Quds news.

Muhammad Shadi Jarrar was arrested from his home in Jenin by the IDF before the incident and clashes broke out between IDF soldiers and young residents with tear gas and stun grenades fired.

IDF forces came under fire in Jenin multiple times last year, according to Quds.

Palestinian residents of the West Bank city of Jenin opened fire at IDF vehicles on Thursday morning, according to Palestinian media.