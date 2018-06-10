Taxman to cut slack for Golan, Gaza border area inkeepers

A picture taken on April 13, 2018 from the southern Israeli kibbutz of Nahal Oz across the border with the Gaza Strip shows Israeli soldiers keeping position and Palestinian protestors gathering along the border fence with Israel. Several thousand Gazans gathered for a third consecutive Friday of ma. (photo credit: JACK GUEZ / AFP)

Given heightened tensions around the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and flareups in the Golan Heights – amid the ongoing, seven-year Syrian Civil War – the Israel government is granting a tax holiday to struggling innkeepers in those regions.



On Sunday, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announced that owners of guest-houses and hotels in both the Golan and near Gaza would be entitled to collect compensation for indirect damage due to tourist cancellations.





“In light of the security tensions in the North and in the vicinity of Gaza, we decided to compensate the residents who are involved in tourism... We stand by the residents during these difficult times,” Kahlon said in a statement, adding: “The army does an excellent job of guarding the borders and we’ve got the back of the citizens in keeping their jobs safe.”Both the Finance Ministry and Tax Authority came to an agreement to compensate owners during part of May and early June.That time frame saw increased hostilities with, according to Kahlon, some 150 rockets and mortars fired at Israeli communities near Gaza in the course of a single day, May 29 . In response, the Home Front Command issued new safety restrictions for the region.The delicate security situation has led to a host of cancellations by both domestic and international guests.For those affected who would like to receive compensation, the Tax Authority website provides the claim forms. They can be submitted by email or in-person at the office.