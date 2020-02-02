The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Terrorist groups in Gaza on high alert, fear assassinations

Most of the rockets fired in the past two weeks were fired by PIJ. Khalil Bathani, a leader in PIJ, is considered the main possible target, according to Ynet. He has been targeted in the past.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 23:47
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in the funeral of their comrade in the southern Gaza Strip November 14, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in the funeral of their comrade in the southern Gaza Strip November 14, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip have raised their alert level as they believe there is a high chance a round of fighting will break out with Israel in the coming days, according to Ynet.
The head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group's military wing has decided to increase security measures in fear of possible assassination attempts by Israel. Officials in the terrorist group are changing their routine and staying mobile against the possibility that Israel could carry out a similar assassination to that of PIJ official Baha Abu al-Ata in November, which sparked a week-long escalation between Israel and PIJ.
Most of the rockets launched at Israel in the past two weeks were fired by PIJ. Khalil Bathani, a leader in PIJ, is considered the main possible target for assassination, according to Ynet. He has been targeted in the past.
Hamas has been promoting and possibly supporting the recent escalation in explosive balloon launches towards Israel, even though they have stopped them in the past.
In recent strikes by the IDF in Gaza, only targets belonging to Hamas have been struck. Palestinian sources told Ynet that the strikes were very severe and affected "strategic" underground complexes used for rocket storage. Hamas has remained silent on the extent of the damage. Local residents have reported that the explosions in the attacks were very strong.
The Israeli Air Force attacked targets belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday night in retaliation for rockets and balloons launched from Gaza in the past few days. One of the targets was a building used as a military situation room for Hamas.

Over 11 rockets and mortars have been fired into Israel in the past week-and-a-half, and dozens of explosive balloons have been launched into Israel from Gaza and the West Bank.
The IDF and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced a ban on the import of cement into Gaza on Saturday, after cement was allowed into the Strip on Thursday for the first time since 2007.
 
The IDF is also cutting 500 entry permits into Israel for Gazan merchants effective Sunday morning, until further notice.
Explosive balloons were found in southern Israel and in a town near Hebron on Sunday, as nine trucks carrying about 150 tons of Israeli-supplied cooking gas entered the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad assassination
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘Deal of the Century,’ or deceit of the century? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The ‘March of Return’: Hamas’ dirty war against Israel By EYTAN GILBOA
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by