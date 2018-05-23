May 23 2018
|
Sivan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Twenty-two Gazans transfered to Jordan to receive medical treatment

The transfer was facilitated by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) at the request of Jordan's King Abdullah.

By
May 23, 2018 11:30
1 minute read.

IDF transfers wounded Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan for medical treatment (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF transfers wounded Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan for medical treatment (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

On Tuesday, 22 Palestinians and their relatives were transferred from the Gaza Strip for medical treatment in Jordan, according to the IDF spokesperson.

The transfer was facilitated by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) at the request of Jordan's King Abdullah.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Jordanian ambulances transferring 22 Gazans to Jordan to receive medical treatment. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Three Jordanian ambulances who had entered the country via the Allenby Bridge crossing in the morning transferred the injured Palestinians through the Erez Crossing out of the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the IDF coordinated the transfer of eight truckloads of vital medical equipment through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

However, Hamas turned away two large truckloads of Israeli humanitarian aid intended to relieve medical shortages in the Gaza Strip, with hospitals struggling to treat Palestinians wounded in clashes on the Israel-Gaza border. Hamas has frequently refused Israeli aid in the past.

Hamas accepted four trucks of aid supplied by the Palestinian Authority and two trucks supplied by UNICEF. But two truckloads of medical aid provided by the IDF were turned away when the origin of the equipment became apparent.

The Kerem Shalom crossing had just been re-opened after being set ablaze by Palestinian protesters on May 11.

Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


Related Content

UN in Gaza
May 23, 2018
US can't stop Security Council talks on protection force for Palestinians

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut