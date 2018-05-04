May 05 2018
Iyar, 20, 5778
Kerem Shalom crossing set ablaze on Palestinian side by protesters

Protests on the Gaza-Israel border continued into their sixth week.

By MAARIV ONLINE
May 4, 2018 19:35
1 minute read.

Palestinian protesters setting fire to Kerem Shalom crossing on the Palestinian side / IDF spokesperson unit

Palestinian protesters setting fire to Kerem Shalom crossing on the Palestinian side / IDF spokesperson unit

Hundreds of Palestinians set fire to and damaged the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing between the Gaza Strip and Israel on Friday evening. The law-breakers damaged fuel and gas pipes that serve the people of Gaza, said the IDF.

"This is a cynical act which damages the well-being of the people of Gaza and the humanitarian efforts carried out by Israel and other countries," the IDF spokesperson stated.  

On the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, infrastructure was set on fire and damaged, reported Maariv.

"The Kerem Shalom riot is happening on the Palestinian side of the crossing and includes causing damage to the infrastructure, I don't see the Palestinian Authority paying for the damages soon", said Maariv reporter Tal Lev-Ram.  

An Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that, based on initial visual information, the office of the crossing management was looted and destroyed, the fuel tank which served the generator was set on fire and petrol pumps suffered damage.  

Around 10,000 Palestinians took part in protests on Friday along the Gaza-Israel border and violent clashes with the IDF were monitored in five locations. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the number of wounded protesters stands at around 430 people. 

Palestinian news site Alrai reported IDF troops used loudspeakers to talk with protesters warning them against attempting to damage the fence, saying: "It is Hamas that sent you here, you are only a boy, go study, go get a job, Hamas does not care about you."

Palestinian protester with a burning tire / IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT

Two IDF UAV's documenting the violent clashes crashed in the Gaza Strip. The case is being examined by the IDF.

Israeli security forces responded to the violent protests by using crowd dispersal means and, when needed, opening fire while adhering to IDF procedures.

The IDF prevented two groups of Palestinians from sabotaging the Gaza border security fence and infiltrating into Israel Friday evening.

IDF units monitoring the border area arrived at the two locations and the potential infiltrators retreated.


