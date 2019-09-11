U.N.: Annexation would be devoid of international legal effect

Houses can be seen at the Jewish West Bank settlement of Maale Efrayim in the Jordan Valley. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A spokesperson for the United Nations secretary-general stated on Tuesday that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to follow through with his promise to extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, the move would not have any international legal effect.



“The Secretary General position has always been clear and consistent: unilateral actions are not helpful in the peace process. Our position today is unchanged and is reflected in relevant UN resolutions,” said spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“Any Israeli decision to impose its law jurisdiction and legislation in the occupied West Bank is without any international legal effect,” he added.Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister announced that if reelected, he will apply sovereignty over all settlements in Judea and Samaria, starting with the Jordan Valley.Netanyahu added that the steps would be taken in coordination with the administration of US President Donald Trump. Commenting on the announcement , a White House official said "There is no change in the United States policy at this time. We will release our Vision for Peace after the Israeli election and work to determine the best path forward to bring long-sought security, opportunity, and stability to the region."Dujarric also stated that the prospect of the annexation “would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations, regional peace and the very essence of a two-state solution.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });