UNRWA staffers share antisemitic content with no consequences, NGO says

A Palestinian woman walks with her children near an entrance of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) health center in the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem October 10, 2018. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

UNRWA staff members, including teachers, regularly share antisemitic and pro-terrorism content on social media and face no consequences, NGO UN Watch denounced.



In a report published on Wednesday, the Geneva-based organization exposed posts from ten United Nations employees. The content included praises of terrorism against Israelis and a picture of Adolf Hitler describing him as a humanitarian.

According to the report, the latest cases bring the total number of staff members uncovered sharing similar content to one hundred."Despite our prior identification of UNRWA teachers who endorse Hitler and call for killing Jews, I am not aware of a single UNRWA teacher who has been fired as a result," commented director of UN Watch Hillel Neuer. "Why is it that an ostensibly neutral UN agency that claims to teach tolerance continues to employ terrorist-supporting and antisemitic staff?"The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. It was intended as a temporary agency, but the UN has repeatedly extended its mandate, most recently until June 30, 2020. The 74th UNGA that is currently taking place in New York is scheduled to vote on extending its term for another three years in the coming days.UNRWA has often drawn widespread criticism for its soft stance on terrorism. Among others, in 2014 Hamas rockets and weapons were placed in its schools.Moreover, the United Nations is currently investigating allegations of ethical misconduct by its senior staff members.According to a report leaked to the media last July, the officials are accused of engaging in "sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority, for personal gain."Following the allegations, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and New Zealand announced they were temporarily suspending their financial contributions to the agency.According to its website, UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN Member States and it also receives some funding from the Regular Budget of the United Nations.UN Watch collected the material included in the report based on information that has been displayed publicly on Facebook, obtained by searching for UNRWA-related key words.The report includes posts by Mudalalah Louz, who describes herself as the principal at UNRWA's Beit Lahia School in Gaza on her Facebook profile. One of her profile pictures is adorned with a banner depicting four men in keffiyehs physically destroying Israel as a Jewish state.Another case is the one of Mohammed Al-Ajrami, who lists himself as the Deputy Director of the UNRWA office in Gaza. Al-Ajrami published content inciting Palestinian children to terrorism: among others, he posted the image of a very young boy wearing a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine headband and holding an automatic rifle."Even more troubling is all of the incitement and antisemitism that we don't find on Facebook because of privacy settings or other reasons, but which is being conveyed to children in the classroom ," Neuer pointed out."I call on all donors—the EU, UK, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, France, and the Netherlands—to demand accountability from UNRWA on this issue, just as many have done on UNRWA's corruption scandal," he added.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });