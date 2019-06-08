Violence with Gaza causing families to leave southern Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

At least 10 families living in Gaza border communities have decided to leave the area following the repeated rounds of violence between Israel and terror groups in the Hamas-run coastal enclave, Channel 13 reported on Friday.



According to the report, the families arrived in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional council last year and have told the council that they will be leaving this summer due the security situation.

“These are dramatic numbers that we haven’t seen this Operation Protective Edge,” the report continued, adding that there is a fear that more families will follow suit and leave the area.Approximately 70,000 Israelis reside the over 50 communities in the Gaza border area and there was a marked increase of people moving to the area over the past five years following Operation Protective Edge in 2016.But over the past year there has been 10 rounds of violent conflict, causing residents to interrupt their daily lives and remain close to bomb shelters since they have some 15 seconds to find shelter from rocket and mortar fire. The last round of violence in early May saw over 700 rockets fired towards southern Israel and killed four civilians.The Great Return March border protests began on March 30th and have seen over half a million people violently demonstrating along the security fence demanding an end to the 12-year long blockade, congregating at points along the border range between several thousand to 45,000 every Friday.Demonstrators have been burning tires and hurling stones and marbles as well as other types of violence which include the throwing of grenades and improvised explosive devices (including military-grade explosives) towards troops. Ball bearings and other projectiles are also launched by high-velocity slingshots towards forces along the border.Palestinians have also been launching kites, balloons and condoms carrying molotov cocktails or improvised explosive devices, have posed a major problem for Israel since the beginning of the March of Return protests along the Gaza border fence.The devices have caused over 2,000 separate fires resulting in over 35,000 dunams (approximately 8,500 acres) being burnt. According to the IDF, this has included over 13,000 dunams (approximately 3,200 acres) of nature reserves, and over 11,000 dunams (approximately 2,700 acres) of forestry.On Friday IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi met with the heads of the Gaza communities and told them that the relative calm along the border has been proving effective, with a decrease in incendiary aerial balloons launched towards southern Israel and a decrease in violent Great Return March riots along the fence."The reduction in the number of balloons and the decrease in the number of violent incidents on the fence is not coincidental," Kochavi was quoted by Mako as saying, adding that while the IDF "prefers to give this arrangement a chance...we cannot let the balloon terror continue.”In recent weeks the IDF has responded by incendiary balloons by reducing the fishing zone off of the Gaza coast instead of by striking those who launch them. On Thursday Israel reduced the fishing zone off the Gaza from 15 nautical miles back to 10 miles after four incendiary balloons caused fires in southern Israel, a day after it had expanded it to 15 miles.

