11 killed in southern Iraq protests overnight, including policeman - police, medical sources

Eleven people were killed during protests overnight in two southern Iraqi cities, including a policeman, police and medical sources said.



Seven protesters and the policeman died in Nassiriya during clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Four more people were killed in the city of Amara, the sources said.

