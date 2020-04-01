200 Likud branch heads to Netanyahu: No to unity

Some 200 Likud branch heads, center members and crucial activists of the Likud Party wrote a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding not to form a unity government with Blue and White."Don't give up on the values of the right to form a unity government with Blue and White," they said. "If there's no choice, go for a fourth election."The party members added that they "oppose [appointing former General Workers' Union head Avi] Nisenkorn as justice minister and Amir Pertez as economy minister." The also demanded that former Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein return to his position.