21 of Taiwan's 22 new coronavirus cases are navy soldiers

By REUTERS  
APRIL 19, 2020 10:46
Taiwan reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost all of them sailors who had been on a friendly visit of Taiwanese navy ships to the small Pacific island state of Palau last month.
Taiwan has to date been relatively successful at controlling the coronavirus due to early prevention and detection, and last week celebrated three days in which no new cases were reported.
But on Saturday Taiwan said that three cadets who had been part of the mission to Palau, one of only 15 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, had been infected, and that 700 sailors were being quarantined and tested.
The 21 sailors whose positive tests the government announced on Sunday bring the total cases in the navy to 24.


Retail stores may open after Independence Day if positive trend continues
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/19/2020 11:04 AM
Singapore reports 596 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 6,588
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 10:42 AM
Release for new guidelines on Western Wall prayers expected tomorrow
  • By CELIA JEAN
  • 04/19/2020 08:02 AM
Germany's coronavirus cases rise to 139,897
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 07:59 AM
Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 07:46 AM
US condemns arrests of Hong Kong democracy activists
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 06:52 AM
China new coronavirus cases at lowest point in over a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 05:21 AM
S.Korea reports under ten new COVID-19 cases for first time in two months
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 05:10 AM
Coronavirus guidelines include jail for business owners who don't comply
  • By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
  • 04/19/2020 03:34 AM
Trump: Some states to begin lifting coronavirus restrictions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 03:08 AM
Government meeting discussing new lockdown guidelines to be held at 1:30
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/19/2020 01:12 AM
Lastest coronavirus fatality: 80-year-old man
  • By MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV
  • 04/18/2020 11:41 PM
Bahrain's king applauds Trump's efforts in boosting global economic growt
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 11:37 PM
124 IDF soldiers test positive for coronavirus, 1,310 in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/18/2020 10:00 PM
Benny Gantz: Significant progress in negotiations with Benjamin Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/18/2020 08:46 PM
