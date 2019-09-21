Joint List to recommend Benny Gantz as PM to Rivlin -report

Joint List MKs convened on Saturday afternoon to decide whether or not to recommend Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz as prime minister to President Reuven Rivlin, who will begin collecting recommendations on Sunday evening.



According to reports, it seems as though the members of the Joint List will recommend Gantz to Rivlin as their candidate to form the government.Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi said that no such decision had been reached as of yet and that the members were still convening.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });