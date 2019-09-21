Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Joint List to recommend Benny Gantz as PM to Rivlin -report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 21, 2019 18:06
Joint List MKs convened on Saturday afternoon to decide whether or not to recommend Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz as prime minister to President Reuven Rivlin, who will begin collecting recommendations on Sunday evening.

According to reports, it seems as though the members of the Joint List will recommend Gantz to Rivlin as their candidate to form the government.Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi said that no such decision had been reached as of yet and that the members were still convening.


