Anti-nuke Nobel winner ICAN offer to pay Trump-Kim summit

By REUTERS
June 4, 2018 07:51
SINGAPORE - Nobel Prize winning anti-nuclear campaign group ICAN has offered to pay for the cost of the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, including the hotel bill for the impoverished state's leader.

The offer comes after a media report that the cash-strapped North may have trouble bearing the cost of its leader's stay in Singapore and the large delegation of security and support staff for the meeting scheduled for June 12.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, said it was willing to use its prize money to pay for any accommodation or meeting space needed to make the summit a success.

"The Nobel Peace Prize included a cash prize and we are offering funds from the prize to cover the costs for the summit, in order to support peace in the Korean Peninsula and a nuclear-weapon-free world," ICAN official Akira Kawasaki said.

"This is a historic meeting, and once in a generation opportunity" to help establish a world free of the threat of nuclear weapons," Kawasaki told Reuters by telephone from Tokyo.


