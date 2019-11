The appeal hearing for Naama Issachar's case, the young Israeli woman imprisoned in Russia for drug possession, will be held on December 12, her lawyers told Naama's mother Yafa, as reported by The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.Issachar is currently serving a seven-year sentence.In Israel, the arrest and sentencing have been widely seen as a Russian attempt to keep an Israeli citizen as a bargaining chip for the return of Russian citizen and alleged hacker Alexei Burkov.