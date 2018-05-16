May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Arab ministers to meet over 'Israeli aggression on Palestinians'

By REUTERS
May 16, 2018 01:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - The Arab League will hold a meeting of foreign ministers on Thursday at the request of Saudi Arabia to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, Egypt's state news agency, MENA, reported on Tuesday.

Palestinians buried the dead on Tuesday from the bloodiest day in Gaza in years, after Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians near the Gaza-Israel border during demonstrations against the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

MENA quoted an Arab diplomatic source as saying the meeting was to "confront the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people and to move to confront the illegal decision taken by the United States to move its embassy to occupied Jerusalem."

The Arab League is expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday at the level of permanent representatives.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 15, 2018
Mogherini: Europe seeking quick solution to save Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut