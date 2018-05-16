Arab ministers to meet over 'Israeli aggression on Palestinians'

CAIRO - The Arab League will hold a meeting of foreign ministers on Thursday at the request of Saudi Arabia to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, Egypt's state news agency, MENA, reported on Tuesday.



Palestinians buried the dead on Tuesday from the bloodiest day in Gaza in years, after Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians near the Gaza-Israel border during demonstrations against the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.



MENA quoted an Arab diplomatic source as saying the meeting was to "confront the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people and to move to confront the illegal decision taken by the United States to move its embassy to occupied Jerusalem."



The Arab League is expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday at the level of permanent representatives.



