‘Arabs want to destroy us’ approved by top Likud campaign workers

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 11, 2019 21:02
The Likud campaign message that ‘the Arabs want to destroy us [Israeli-Jews]’ was not released by a junior worker of the campaign, but was approved by its top directors, Kan news reported on Wednesday evening.     
 
The message was used on social media and included that, not only do “Arabs want to destroy us” but also that they wish to “destroy us all, women children and men.” 
 
The Likud party argued that this message was not approved by the prime minister and he asked it be removed when he saw it. Yet, the report claimed that campaign leaders approved the message, and not a junior worker.    


