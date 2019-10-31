Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

At least 78 people killed in Ethiopian protests last week - PM's office

By REUTERS
October 31, 2019 16:56
At least 78 people were killed during protests in Ethiopia last week over the treatment of a prominent activist, the prime minister's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Billene Seyoum told news conference that 409 people had been detained over the unrest and that investigations were ongoing.


